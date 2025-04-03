Πέμπτη 03 Απριλίου 2025
03.04.2025 | 09:04
Τραγωδία με τέσσερις νεκρούς μετανάστες στη Λέσβο - Συνεχίζονται οι έρευνες μετά το ναυάγιο
Athens Among Sunniest Cities in Europe
English edition 03 Απριλίου 2025 | 08:52

Athens Among Sunniest Cities in Europe

The Greek capital ranked among the sunniest cities in Europe, yet surprisingly, it does not top the list, according to a new survey by holiday site Holidu.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

Anyone who lives in Athens knows firsthand what sunny days mean: bustling neighborhood cafés, couples strolling along the coastline, and even the boldest taking their first dip in the sea.

The Greek capital ranked among the sunniest cities in Europe, yet surprisingly, it does not top the list, according to a new survey by holiday site Holidu.

However, Athens is far from being Europe’s sunniest city. In fact, it ranks several notches down the ladder.

According to Holidu, which analyzed all European cities with over 200,000 residents, the ultimate haven of vitamin D is Cartagena, Spain. Located in the southeastern part of the Iberian Peninsula, Cartagena enjoys an average of 283 hours of sunshine per month, making it the sunniest city in Europe.

With an average of 283 hours of sunshine per month, Cartagena ranks as the sunniest city in Europe. But the good news doesn’t stop there—this is not just a dull city whose only asset is the sun. From its 1st-century BC Roman theater and charming old town to the Concepción Castle and the fact that it remains largely undiscovered by mass tourism, Cartagena is an ideal destination for those seeking wine, tranquility, and exploration.

More broadly, Spain dominates the ranking, as eight of its cities—Cartagena, Alicante, Málaga, Murcia, Granada, Seville, Córdoba, and Madrid—make up the top ten sunniest cities in Europe.

Source: Tovima.com

Οικονομία
Δασμοί Τραμπ: Ποιες θα είναι οι επιπτώσεις σε Ευρώπη και Ελλάδα – Πώς θα αντιδράσει ο πληθωρισμός 

Δασμοί Τραμπ: Ποιες θα είναι οι επιπτώσεις σε Ευρώπη και Ελλάδα – Πώς θα αντιδράσει ο πληθωρισμός 

Οικονομία
Πιερρακάκης – Δασμοί Τραμπ: Οι επιπτώσεις δεν μπορεί ακόμα να αποτυπωθούν

Πιερρακάκης – Δασμοί Τραμπ: Οι επιπτώσεις δεν μπορεί ακόμα να αποτυπωθούν

Του Μπούκοβι την ομαδάρα
Σπορ 03.04.25

Του Μπούκοβι την ομαδάρα

Mια μυθιστορηματική φυσιογνωμία. Προπονητής παγκοσμίου διαμετρήματος. Ωστόσο, η παραίτησή του και οι λόγοι αυτής μνημονεύονται περισσότερο από τους τίτλους του

Σύνταξη
Το χαμόγελο του «Professor»
Σπορ 03.04.25

Το χαμόγελο του «Professor»

Ο Πέδρο Μαρτίνς ήρθε όταν δεν τον γνώριζε κανείς – πέρα από τον Βαγγέλη Μαρινάκη – και έφυγε παίρνοντας μαζί του ένα σωρό ιστορικά ρεκόρ του Ολυμπιακού

Σύνταξη
English edition
Bukovi’s Great Team
English edition 03.04.25

Bukovi’s Great Team

An internationally known Magyar manager who oversaw another glorious chapter in Olympiacos’ history. Even today, his resignation and the reasons behind it still resonate more than the titles he won for the Reds.

Σύνταξη
The Professor’s Smile 
English edition 03.04.25

The Professor’s Smile 

When Pedro Martins arrived at Olympiacos, no one even knew who he was—apart from Vangelis Marinakis. When he left, he’d broken several key Club records

Σύνταξη
Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Four Greek Systemic Banks
English edition 02.04.25

Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Four Greek Systemic Banks

NBG’s upgrade reflects the bank’s ongoing improvements in its credit profile, Fitch notes in its report, including strong profitability, a reduction in non-performing exposures (NPEs), and lower credit losses

Σύνταξη
Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…
English edition 02.04.25

Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…

From the wholesale produce market to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, ‘Fontakas’, as he was called, was a prolific goal-scorer, a powerful player and a personality that exceeded the boundaries of the pitch to become a catchphrase for an entire Olympiacos era

Σύνταξη
Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’
English edition 02.04.25

Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’

When it comes to football, Piraeus is reminiscent of the small “Gaulish village” in the hugely popular comics series “Asterix”. It’s there that a short but massively talented player, one with the heart of a champion, arrived at the right place and time for Olympiacos and manager Pedro Martins.

Σύνταξη
English edition 03.04.25

Σπορ 03.04.25

English edition 03.04.25

Σπορ 03.04.25

Μετά τον «πόλεμο» στο Αργεντινή – Βραζιλία, Ραφίνια και Ντε Πολ έκαναν… ανακωχή (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.04.25

Μετά τον «πόλεμο» στο Αργεντινή – Βραζιλία, Ραφίνια και Ντε Πολ έκαναν… ανακωχή (vid)

Ραφίνια και Ντε Πολ αγκαλιάστηκαν και αντάλλαξαν φανέλες μετά το Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης – Μπαρτσελόνα, δείχνοντας πως το τελευταίο... δράμα μεταξύ Αργεντινών και Βραζιλιάνων, ολοκληρώθηκε.

Σύνταξη
Οι Muse αναβάλουν την συναυλία τους στην Κωνσταντινούπολη – Μποϊκοτάζ στον φιλοκυβερνητικό διοργανωτή
Κόσμος 03.04.25

Οι Muse αναβάλουν την συναυλία τους στην Κωνσταντινούπολη – Μποϊκοτάζ στον φιλοκυβερνητικό διοργανωτή

Τούρκοι fan των Muse τους είχαν προηγουμένως προτρέψει να ακυρώσουν την συναυλίας τους στην Τουρκία υποστηρίζοντας πως «ο διοργανωτής είναι φασίστας»

Σύνταξη
Ουγγαρία: Αποχωρεί από το Διεθνές Ποινικό Δικαστήριο καθώς ο Νετανιάχου επισκέπτεται τη χώρα
Κυβέρνηση Όρμπαν 03.04.25

Η Ουγγαρία αποχωρεί από το ΔΠΔ καθώς ο Νετανιάχου επισκέπτεται τη χώρα

Η κυβέρνηση του Όρμπαν στην Ουγγαρία, ανακοίνωσε την κίνηση αυτή λίγο μετά την άφιξη του Ισραηλινού πρωθυπουργού Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου, σε βάρος του οποίου το ΔΠΔ έχει εκδώσει ένταλμα σύλληψης

Σύνταξη
Προβλήματα στον παράδεισο: Ο Μπραντ Πιτ και τα ζόρια στη σχέση του με την Ινές ντε Ραμόν
Τι φάση; 03.04.25

Προβλήματα στον παράδεισο: Ο Μπραντ Πιτ και τα ζόρια στη σχέση του με την Ινές ντε Ραμόν

Ο κύκλος του Μπραντ Πιτ λέει ότι ο σταρ του Χόλιγουντ είναι έτοιμος να κάνει το επόμενο βήμα με την Ινές ντε Ραμόν, ωστόσο αυτή την περίοδο φαίνεται να ζορίζεται στη σχέση του.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
«Σεισμός» στο τένις: Επιστολή των κορυφαίων στον κόσμο προς τους διοργανωτές των Grand Slam! (pics)
Άλλα Αθλήματα 03.04.25

«Σεισμός» στο τένις: Επιστολή των κορυφαίων στον κόσμο προς τους διοργανωτές των Grand Slam! (pics)

Σύμφωνα με τη γαλλική «L’Equipe», οι 20 κορυφαίοι τενίστες και τενίστριες έστειλαν επιστολή προς τους διοργανωτές των Grand Slam ζητώντας σημαντική αύξηση των χρηματικών επάθλων.

Σύνταξη
Γιάννης Αποστολάκης: Η σχολή της «αρνητικής κριτικής»
Άτεγκτη γραφή 03.04.25

Γιάννης Αποστολάκης: Το μανιφέστο του

Η φιλολογικά ανοίκεια δριμύτητα —ή μάλλον επιθετικότητα— των σκέψεών του παραμένει ενοχλητική, δεν ακυρώνει εντούτοις τη σημασία των πορισμάτων του

Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Έφτασε η μεγάλη μέρα, «κλειδώνει» το τετ-α-τετ Μητσοτάκη – Μερτς, τα περιθώρια Metlen, η σειρά της Qualco, το project του Χατζηδάκη και το στοίχημα Ανδρεάδη

Έφτασε η μεγάλη μέρα, «κλειδώνει» το τετ-α-τετ Μητσοτάκη – Μερτς, τα περιθώρια Metlen, η σειρά της Qualco, το project του Χατζηδάκη και το στοίχημα Ανδρεάδη

Οταν το παραμύθι ανεβαίνει στη σκηνή

Οταν το παραμύθι ανεβαίνει στη σκηνή

Οι στασιαστές βουλευτές

Οι στασιαστές βουλευτές

Το εμβληματικό μνημείο Αλκαζάρ αποδίδεται στην πόλη της Θεσσαλονίκης

Το εμβληματικό μνημείο Αλκαζάρ αποδίδεται στην πόλη της Θεσσαλονίκης

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Μαρίν Λε Πεν: Από την κακή σχέση με τον πατέρα της, Ζαν-Μαρί, στον πολιτικό της θάνατο

Μαρίν Λε Πεν: Από την κακή σχέση με τον πατέρα της, Ζαν-Μαρί, στον πολιτικό της θάνατο

Γιατί τα κατοικίδιά μας μας βοηθούν να κοιμόμαστε καλύτερα;

Γιατί τα κατοικίδιά μας μας βοηθούν να κοιμόμαστε καλύτερα;

Γονείς: Μέχρι που θα φτάσουμε για να φάνε τα παιδιά τα λαχανικά τους;

Γονείς: Μέχρι που θα φτάσουμε για να φάνε τα παιδιά τα λαχανικά τους;

56χρονη καταγγέλλει σοβαρό τραυματισμό από αστικό λεωφορείο

56χρονη καταγγέλλει σοβαρό τραυματισμό από αστικό λεωφορείο

