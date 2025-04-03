Athens Among Sunniest Cities in Europe

Anyone who lives in Athens knows firsthand what sunny days mean: bustling neighborhood cafés, couples strolling along the coastline, and even the boldest taking their first dip in the sea.

The Greek capital ranked among the sunniest cities in Europe, yet surprisingly, it does not top the list, according to a new survey by holiday site Holidu.

However, Athens is far from being Europe’s sunniest city. In fact, it ranks several notches down the ladder.

According to Holidu, which analyzed all European cities with over 200,000 residents, the ultimate haven of vitamin D is Cartagena, Spain. Located in the southeastern part of the Iberian Peninsula, Cartagena enjoys an average of 283 hours of sunshine per month, making it the sunniest city in Europe.

With an average of 283 hours of sunshine per month, Cartagena ranks as the sunniest city in Europe. But the good news doesn’t stop there—this is not just a dull city whose only asset is the sun. From its 1st-century BC Roman theater and charming old town to the Concepción Castle and the fact that it remains largely undiscovered by mass tourism, Cartagena is an ideal destination for those seeking wine, tranquility, and exploration.

More broadly, Spain dominates the ranking, as eight of its cities—Cartagena, Alicante, Málaga, Murcia, Granada, Seville, Córdoba, and Madrid—make up the top ten sunniest cities in Europe.