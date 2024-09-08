Κυριακή 08 Σεπτεμβρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
08.09.2024 | 16:47
Σε εξέλιξη επιχείρηση διάσωσης περιπατητή στα Ζαγοροχώρια
Σημαντική είδηση:
08.09.2024 | 15:11
Φωτιά σε όχημα κοντά στα διόδια Κορωπίου
# ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
# ΔΙΑΛΥΣΗ ΕΣΥ
# ΒΟΛΟΣ
# ΕΠΙΤΕΛΙΚΟ ΧΑΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ ΗΠΑ
# ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΙ ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# VITA
# GRACE
Energy Analyst to OT.gr: GSI Very Important for Entire EU
English edition 08 Σεπτεμβρίου 2024 | 15:24

Energy Analyst to OT.gr: GSI Very Important for Entire EU

Analyst Orestis Omran, during an interview at the OT.gr studio within TIF: ‘Implementation of the project will contribute to lifting Cyprus’ energy isolation’

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Πολιτική

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ – ΠΣ: Πέρασε η πρόταση μομφής κατά Κασσελάκη

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ – ΠΣ: Πέρασε η πρόταση μομφής κατά Κασσελάκη

Spotlight

The significance of an ambitious initiative to connect the power grids of Israel to Cyprus and then on to mainland Greece – via an undersea cable spanning the breadth of the eastern Mediterranean – was underlined on Saturday by business consultant and energy analyst Orestis Omran during an interview at the OT.gr studio within the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

The widely known project is officially called the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI).

“Implementation of the project will contribute to lifting Cyprus’ energy isolation. I believe that political courage is needed, and I believe that the issue will be resolved in the med-term with appropriate compromises and effective cost-sharing between the parties involved.”

Analyst

Business consultant and energy analyst Orestis Omran during an interview at the OT.gr studio within the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

Omran’s comments come ahead of a closely watched meeting on Tuesday in Nicosia chaired by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, with the participation of both the relevant Greek and Cypriot energy ministers, the CEO of Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO or ADMIE)and the head of Cyprus independent power authority.

Earlier, IPTO CEO and chairman Manousos Manousakis stressed that the specific project entails a common European interest, although it continues to face serious regulatory framework hurdles, for which is why negotiations are ongoing.

As he said, the project is crucial for Europe. Specifically for Cyprus, he said the benefit is a reduction in the cost of electricity, on the one hand, while at the national level, it’s a crucial project in terms of its geo-political importance.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines

Only in

Χειριστικός, ψυχρός, εμμονικός: Ο σκοτεινός κόσμος του Πίτερ Σέλερς
Stories

Χειριστικός, ψυχρός, εμμονικός: Ο σκοτεινός κόσμος του Πίτερ Σέλερς

Σαν σήμερα, πριν από 99 χρόνια, ήρθε στη ζωή ο Πίτερ Σέλερς, ένας άνθρωπος που έκανε τους πάντες να γελάνε. Όλους, πέρα από τον ίδιο του τον εαυτό.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Πολιτική

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ – ΠΣ: Πέρασε η πρόταση μομφής κατά Κασσελάκη

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ – ΠΣ: Πέρασε η πρόταση μομφής κατά Κασσελάκη

88η ΔΕΘ

88η ΔΕΘ – OT FORUM – Στυλιανίδης: Επενδύσεις 300 εκατ. στα λιμάνια – 1.300 παραβάσεις στα πλοία

88η ΔΕΘ – OT FORUM – Στυλιανίδης: Επενδύσεις 300 εκατ. στα λιμάνια – 1.300 παραβάσεις στα πλοία

inStream

Ποδόσφαιρο 08.09.2024

Ο Όλμο αποχώρησε από την αποστολή της Ισπανίας

Μπαρτσελόνα και Εθνική Ισπανίας ήρθαν σε συνεννόηση προκειμένου ο Ντάνι Όλμο να αφήσει νωρίτερα την αποστολή της «ρόχα» και να επιστρέψει στην Βαρκελώνη, λόγω τραυματισμού

Σύνταξη
Κόντρα ρόλος 08.09.2024

Πώς το «I Feel Love» της Donna Summer άλλαξε την ποπ μουσική για πάντα

Όταν η Donna Summer ηχογραφούσε το άλμπουμ της I Remember Yesterday, ήθελε κάθε τραγούδι να θυμίζει μια διαφορετική δεκαετία. Το «I Feel Love» προοριζόταν να αντιπροσωπεύει το μέλλον της μουσικής, και καθώς περνούσε ο καιρός, η ιδέα αυτή έγινε αυτοεκπληρούμενη προφητεία.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Διακοπές

Γυναίκα 👩

sp_banner_Desk

English edition

Electricity Bills: Providers Announce September Rates
English edition 02.09.2024

Electricity Bills: Providers Announce September Rates

Electricity bills for households with green tariffs are expected to fall as reported due to the subsidy which the Ministry of Environment and Energy will announce with prices ranging between 0.01 and 0.012 euros per KWh

Σύνταξη
Water Running Low for Athens
English edition 27.08.2024

Water Running Low for Athens

No restrictions are necessary yet, experts say, but alternative water sources are being sought and people advised to be mindful.

Σύνταξη

inStream

Ο Όλμο αποχώρησε από την αποστολή της Ισπανίας
Ποδόσφαιρο 08.09.2024

Ο Όλμο αποχώρησε από την αποστολή της Ισπανίας

Μπαρτσελόνα και Εθνική Ισπανίας ήρθαν σε συνεννόηση προκειμένου ο Ντάνι Όλμο να αφήσει νωρίτερα την αποστολή της «ρόχα» και να επιστρέψει στην Βαρκελώνη, λόγω τραυματισμού

Σύνταξη
Πώς το «I Feel Love» της Donna Summer άλλαξε την ποπ μουσική για πάντα
Κόντρα ρόλος 08.09.2024

Πώς το «I Feel Love» της Donna Summer άλλαξε την ποπ μουσική για πάντα

Όταν η Donna Summer ηχογραφούσε το άλμπουμ της I Remember Yesterday, ήθελε κάθε τραγούδι να θυμίζει μια διαφορετική δεκαετία. Το «I Feel Love» προοριζόταν να αντιπροσωπεύει το μέλλον της μουσικής, και καθώς περνούσε ο καιρός, η ιδέα αυτή έγινε αυτοεκπληρούμενη προφητεία.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου

Must Read

Ο ΟΤ πρωταγωνιστής στη ΔΕΘ, τι φοβάται το Μαξίμου, έχουν μήνυμα στην Κύπρο και ο τζόγος με την Εθνική

Ο ΟΤ πρωταγωνιστής στη ΔΕΘ, τι φοβάται το Μαξίμου, έχουν μήνυμα στην Κύπρο και ο τζόγος με την Εθνική

Πού σπουδάζουν οι Ελληνες στο εξωτερικό

Πού σπουδάζουν οι Ελληνες στο εξωτερικό

Θα λύσει το μετρό το πρόβλημα της Θεσσαλονίκης;

Θα λύσει το μετρό το πρόβλημα της Θεσσαλονίκης;

Ένας μοναχός, μια σαμπάνια και τα αστέρια

Ένας μοναχός, μια σαμπάνια και τα αστέρια

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Τι είναι το barn jacket, η τάση που θα βλέπουμε παντού το φθινόπωρο του 2024;

Τι είναι το barn jacket, η τάση που θα βλέπουμε παντού το φθινόπωρο του 2024;

Γιατί είναι τόσο δύσκολο να χάσουμε το λίπος στην κοιλιά;

Γιατί είναι τόσο δύσκολο να χάσουμε το λίπος στην κοιλιά;

Οι πιο διασκεδαστικές υπαίθριες δραστηριότητες για να κάνετε με τα παιδιά

Οι πιο διασκεδαστικές υπαίθριες δραστηριότητες για να κάνετε με τα παιδιά

Escape room έστησε η ΕΛ.ΑΣ. στην 88η ΔΕΘ για εικονικές αναζητήσεις

Escape room έστησε η ΕΛ.ΑΣ. στην 88η ΔΕΘ για εικονικές αναζητήσεις

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Κυριακή 08 Σεπτεμβρίου 2024