Σημαντική είδηση
30.08.2024 | 17:48
Ανακαλείται κατεψυγμένο κοτόπουλο - Βρήκαν σαλμονέλα
Σημαντική είδηση
30.08.2024 | 18:12
Μήνυμα από το 112 στα Τρίκαλα - Ισχυρή χαλαζόπτωση
Σημαντική είδηση
30.08.2024 | 17:12
Καραμπόλα και ανατροπή ΙΧ στην Ποσειδώνος (Εικόνες)
Greek SMEs Rank at Bottom of EU in Digital Intensity
English edition 30 Αυγούστου 2024 | 17:37

Greek SMEs Rank at Bottom of EU in Digital Intensity

The small and medium-sized businesses in Greece (56.2%) are marked by extremely low digital intensity, only beating Bulgarian and Romanian enterprises

Επιχειρήσεις

Spotlight

Small and medium-sized businesses in Greece rank among the bottom three EU member-states regarding Digital Intensity Index (DII) performance—a composite indicator, derived from the reporting on the usage of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) e-commerce in enterprises.

The small and medium-sized businesses in Greece (56.2%) are marked by extremely low digital intensity, only beating Bulgarian and Romanian enterprises, which recorded a lower performance with 72.1% and 70.6%, respectively, on the DII.

Over 90% of EU SMEs are expected to reach at least a basic level of digital intensity by 2030.

According to one of the goals of the Digital Decade, an EU policy aiming to achieve digital transformation, over 90% of EU SMEs should achieve at least a basic level of digital intensity by 2030.

Currently, the results are off target, as in 2023, SMEs across the EU were 32 percentage points away from achieving the 2030 target in the Digital Decade.

Only 4.4% of European small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) reached a very high level of digital intensity, while 19.6% reached a high level. The majority of enterprises recorded low (33.8%) or “very low” (42.3%) levels of digital intensity.

The highest percentage of enterprises achieving a very high DII level was in Finland (13.0%), Malta (11.4%), and the Netherlands (11.0%).

While promoting digital transformation in a country’s business sector, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises, is crucial in the modern technological age, businesses in Greece are faced with more pressing and immediate problems, such as high operational costs.

The Digital Intensity Index (DII) indicator is useful to describe the extent to which EU enterprises are digitalized. It measures the use of different technologies by enterprises and was for the first time compiled in 2015.

Source: tovima.com

Κακοκαιρία Άνω Πατήσια: Καθίζηση δρόμου λόγω της βροχόπτωσης – Παρασύρθηκε αυτοκίνητο
Ελλάδα

Καθίζηση δρόμου λόγω της βροχόπτωσης στα Άνω Πατήσια - Παρασύρθηκε αυτοκίνητο

Το οδόστρωμα υποχώρησε στην οδό Χαλκίδος στα Άνω Πατήσια - Στο σημείο είχαν γίνει πρόσφατα εργασιες

Οικονομία

Daniel: Ένας χρόνος μετά – Στα έργα στρατηγικής σημασίας η αντιπλημμυρικά θωράκιση της Θεσσαλίας

Daniel: Ένας χρόνος μετά – Στα έργα στρατηγικής σημασίας η αντιπλημμυρικά θωράκιση της Θεσσαλίας

Ευρωπαϊκή στήριξη 30.08.2024

Εκπαίδευση Ουκρανών στρατιωτών εκτός των εδαφών της χώρας αποφάσισε η ΕΕ

Παράλληλα, η απόφαση για την άρση των περιορισμών στα όπλα που παρέχονται στην Ουκρανία είναι αρμοδιότητα του κάθε κράτους-μέλους της ΕΕ ξεχωριστά, δήλωσε ο Ζοζέπ Μπορέλ

Σύνταξη
Timelapse 30.08.2024

Εντυπωσιακές εικόνες από τις μεσημεριανές καταιγίδες στην Αττική - Η εξέλιξη του φαινομένου σε ένα λεπτό

Βροχές και καταιγίδες εκδηλώνονται από το μεσημέρι στην Αττικής με τις κάμερες στις εγκαταστάσεις του Εθνικού Αστεροσκοπείου στη Πεντέλη να καταγράφουν την εξέλιξη των φαινόμενων.

Σύνταξη
Και στα δικά σας 30.08.2024

Κασσελάκης - Τάιλερ: Αντάλλαξαν όρκους αγάπης στα Χανιά - Όλα έτοιμα για το αποψινό μεγάλο πάρτι

Κάτω από δρακόντεια μέτρα ολοκληρώθηκε η τελετή ανταλλαγής όρκων μεταξύ του Στέφανου Κασσελάκη και του Τάιλερ Μάκμπεθ στο Βοτανικό Πάρκο Πλατανιά.

Σύνταξη
Πλημμύρες και εγκλωβισμοί 30.08.2024

Με 112 και προβλήματα η δεύτερη μέρα της κακοκαιρίας - Πώς θα πορευτούν τα φαινόμενα

Η κακοκαιρία «σφυροκοπά» αρκετές περιοχές της ελληνικής επικράτειας - Πού εντοπίζονται προβλήματα - Ήχησε το 112 στα Τρίκαλα εξαιτίας ισχυρής χαλαζόπτωσης που πλήττει την Περιφερειακή Ενότητα

Σύνταξη
English edition

Water Running Low for Athens
English edition 27.08.2024

Water Running Low for Athens

No restrictions are necessary yet, experts say, but alternative water sources are being sought and people advised to be mindful.

Σύνταξη

