27.08.2024
Έρχονται βροχές την Πέμπτη - Πότε αναμένονται στην Αττική
Water Running Low for Athens
English edition 27 Αυγούστου 2024

Water Running Low for Athens

No restrictions are necessary yet, experts say, but alternative water sources are being sought and people advised to be mindful.

Scientists and experts are warning that Athenians may soon be faced with water shortages after reports that Lake Mornos is running dry.

The situation is made worse by the extremely high temperatures, the lack of rain- and snowfall and further impacted by the forest fires which have depleted most of Attica’s woodland.

According to satellite images in the press, the water reserves at Mornos, an artificial lake which supplies Athens, have dropped to their lowest since 2010.

Mornos

According to Harry Sachinis, CEO at EYDAP, the city’s water utility, to address the problem, the current water network is being supplemented by additional sources north of Mt Parnitha as well as from the Yliki reserves.

Sachinis reassured that EYDAP was monitoring the situation and that for the time being restrictive measures were unnecessary.

It is reminded that from 1988 to 1995, Athens faced drought conditions again with measures in place which included the restriction of water use for watering and washing vehicles.

Speaking to ANA-MPA, Sachinis urged viewers to be mindful of water usage, adding that lack of rain- or snowfall in the winter may lead to drought in Athens. He also assured that there would be no price hikes on water consumption.

Meanwhile, he added, the Environment Ministry is already working to find alternative solutions.

Earlier this summer, To Vima English Edition revealed the looming water crisis affecting not only Athens but all of Greece. Indicatively, Greece is among the Top 25 most water-stressed countries in the world.

Source: tovima.com

