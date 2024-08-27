Τρίτη 27 Αυγούστου 2024
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
27.08.2024 | 11:24
Στα δικαστήρια για την απολογία του ο 44χρονος που κατηγορείται για τον βιασμό της 16χρονης
Σημαντική είδηση:
27.08.2024 | 10:17
Φωτιά στη Λακωνία - Σηκώθηκαν πέντε εναέρια μέσα
# ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
# ΦΩΤΙΕΣ
# ΕΠΙΤΕΛΙΚΟ ΧΑΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ ΗΠΑ
# ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΙ ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
# ΚΕΝΤΡΟΑΡΙΣΤΕΡΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# VITA
# GRACE
Price Hike on 850 Pharmaceutical Drugs in Greece Effective Today
English edition 27 Αυγούστου 2024 | 10:02

Price Hike on 850 Pharmaceutical Drugs in Greece Effective Today

The increase in cost of pharmaceutical drugs in Greece ranges from 1 to 5 euros, and will lead to higher out-of-pocket contributions for consumers

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης

Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Κάτι δεν πάει…καλά – Τι δείχνουν οι αριθμοί

Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Κάτι δεν πάει…καλά – Τι δείχνουν οι αριθμοί

Spotlight

The cost of 850 pharmaceutical drugs in circulation at Greece’s pharmacies will increase today, according an article in TA NEA newspaper.

The price hike is not a surprise, as it has been previously announced through a ministerial decision.

The move by the Greek government will increase the cost of specific drugs between 1 to 5 euros, which will result in an additional 30 million euro burden that will be passed off to the insured in the form of higher contributions.

The report at TA NEA reveals that some medications will go up just 1%, but others as much as 448%.

The Greek government’s justifcation for the new higher prices is that it wants to slow the withdrawal of cheap drugs from the Greek market.

Meanwhile, previous reports on the pharmaceutical sector in Greece note that there are a host of other problems which lead to the withdrawal of pharmaceuticals from the market.

The TA NEA article details the list of pharmaceuticals that will be impacted by the price revisions, which include antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, topical antibiotics, antidepressants, medications for neurological diseases and more.

For example, the cost of the well-known antiobiotic called Augmentin, in tablet form, will jump from 3.89 euros to 5.66 euros.

The overall cost burden is estimated to be 90 million euros, which will be split between Greece’s national health service provider EOPYY (60 million euros), and higher patient contributions, as previously mentioned.

The price hike will not only impact pharmacies, but the entire supply chain from procurement to the provision of pharmaceutical care, such as warehouses, hospitals and clinics, says TA NEA.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines

Only in

Σφυροκόπημα της κυβέρνησης Μητσοτάκη από τον διεθνή Τύπο – Σε θέση άμυνας ο κυβερνητικός εκπρόσωπος
Πολιτική Γραμματεία

Οι σταγόνες βροχής έγιναν καταιγίδα και η κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη μοιράζει… ευχολόγια

Η δημοσιογραφική έρευνα προκαλεί σημάδια πανικού στην κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη που δεν έχει να δώσει πειστικές απαντήσεις επαναλαμβάνοντας τα ίδια αφηγήματα.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης

Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Κάτι δεν πάει…καλά – Τι δείχνουν οι αριθμοί

Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Κάτι δεν πάει…καλά – Τι δείχνουν οι αριθμοί

Ακίνητα

Κτηματολόγιο: Λίφτινγκ με τη βοήθεια της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης – Τι αλλάζει για τους ιδιοκτήτες

Κτηματολόγιο: Λίφτινγκ με τη βοήθεια της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης – Τι αλλάζει για τους ιδιοκτήτες

inStream

Υδροδότηση 27.08.2024

Καμπανάκι κινδύνου για τη λειψυδρία – Για πόσο αρκούν τα αποθέματα νερού με τα σημερινά δεδομένα

Η κατάσταση επιδεινώνεται από τις αυξανόμενες τουριστικές πιέσεις, ενώ η ΕΥΔΑΠ προχωρά στην ενεργοποίηση έκτακτου σχεδίου υδροδότησης της Αττικής, λόγω της παρατεταμένης λειψυδρίας

Σύνταξη
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Διακοπές ☀️

Γυναίκα 👩

sp_banner_Desk

English edition

Greece’s Attica Region 7th Largest Shipping Center in World
English edition 22.08.2024

Greece’s Attica Region 7th Largest Shipping Center in World

The annual report, known as the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index (ISCDI), ranks shipping centers throughout the world, based on size, and shows the Attica region nudging up by one place in 2024

Σύνταξη

inStream

Καμπανάκι κινδύνου για τη λειψυδρία – Για πόσο αρκούν τα αποθέματα νερού με τα σημερινά δεδομένα
Υδροδότηση 27.08.2024

Καμπανάκι κινδύνου για τη λειψυδρία – Για πόσο αρκούν τα αποθέματα νερού με τα σημερινά δεδομένα

Η κατάσταση επιδεινώνεται από τις αυξανόμενες τουριστικές πιέσεις, ενώ η ΕΥΔΑΠ προχωρά στην ενεργοποίηση έκτακτου σχεδίου υδροδότησης της Αττικής, λόγω της παρατεταμένης λειψυδρίας

Σύνταξη

Must Read

Οι νέοι «κομάντο» της Εφορίας, οι καραμπόλες στο ΧΑ, το «Βατερλό» στη Μύκονο και το μπόνους στους γιατρούς

Οι νέοι «κομάντο» της Εφορίας, οι καραμπόλες στο ΧΑ, το «Βατερλό» στη Μύκονο και το μπόνους στους γιατρούς

Αλλαγή στις καταναλωτικές συνήθειες λόγω ακρίβειας

Αλλαγή στις καταναλωτικές συνήθειες λόγω ακρίβειας

Η Ελληνίδα δίπλα στην Κάμαλα Χάρις

Η Ελληνίδα δίπλα στην Κάμαλα Χάρις

Ένας μοναχός, μια σαμπάνια και τα αστέρια

Ένας μοναχός, μια σαμπάνια και τα αστέρια

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Cappuccino-Denim: Η νέα trendy απόχρωση τζιν που θα φορούν όλες τη νέα σεζόν

Cappuccino-Denim: Η νέα trendy απόχρωση τζιν που θα φορούν όλες τη νέα σεζόν

Μήπως το πρωί δεν είναι η καλύτερη ώρα για να πιείτε τον καφέ σας;

Μήπως το πρωί δεν είναι η καλύτερη ώρα για να πιείτε τον καφέ σας;

Εφηβεία: Γιατί τα παιδιά δεν μοιράζονται τα πάντα;

Εφηβεία: Γιατί τα παιδιά δεν μοιράζονται τα πάντα;

Κορoνοϊός: Προβληματίζουν τους ειδικούς τα κρούσματα – Τι θα πρέπει να κάνουμε μετά τις διακοπές

Κορoνοϊός: Προβληματίζουν τους ειδικούς τα κρούσματα – Τι θα πρέπει να κάνουμε μετά τις διακοπές

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 27 Αυγούστου 2024