Many Greek Islands’ Occupancy Rates Near 100% in August, Car-Accessible Destinations Struggle

Many Greek islands’ occupancy rates hit 100% or were close to that this summer season. However, destinations acessible by car in Greece underperformed with tourism officials noting fewer tourist and those who did arrive spending less money.

The list of islands that were fully booked contain many of the “usual suspects”, including the traditional go-to-islands for foreign tourist in the South Aegean, such as Crete, Rhodes, Corfu, Mykonos, and Santorini.

Meanwhile, many other Greek islands’ occupancy rates exceed 90%, as indicated by statements from officials who spoke to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA).

Some of the islands mentioned by officials include:

Naxos – Small Cyclades: The island had high occupancy rates throughout the summer with Vangelis Katsaras, Deputy Mayor of Tourism for the Municipality of Naxos and Small Cyclades saying, “In August, occupancy rates are very high, with both Greek and international visitors from Europe, America, Australia, and elsewhere showing their trust in our destinations.”

Ios: August occupancy rates were above 90%. “Despite the unfavorable conditions this year, with energy and transportation costs leaving their mark everywhere, August saw occupancy rates exceeding 90% during several periods. Significant efforts are being made by both the Municipality and professionals to upgrade services and enrich the tourist ‘product’ with new cultural events, sports activities, and experiential travel experiences in activities and gastronomy. The goal remains to increase public interest before and after August, to extend the benefits of tourism on our beautiful island,” added the Mayor of Ios, Gkikas Gkikas.

Samos: Accommodation occupancy has reached 95%-100% and Deputy Mayor of Tourism, Evangelos Marnezos, emphasized that “the combination of religious devotion, tradition, and the lively atmosphere makes the mid-August holiday on Samos a unique experience. Tourist flows to the island will be satisfactory throughout the month, as well as for September, whose dynamic is growing each year. We’ve begun targeted promotion of the destination in selected markets in this direction. Accommodation occupancy has reached 95%-100%, with high demand. The main markets visiting the destination during this period include Greece, Turkey, Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It’s encouraging to see visitors from a variety of markets choosing the destination. The presence of Greek tourists is always strong, but the increase from other markets such as Italy, America, and Australia is equally significant.”

Lipsi: the island posted improved figures with more arrivals in July compared to last year, and with August expected to be fully booked at 100%. “Through ongoing initiatives to protect the natural environment and upgrade our services, a relationship of trust has been built between Lipsi and the travel public, turning our visitors into friends and ultimately into repeaters who will choose Calypso’s island again and again! It’s significant that in an unpredictable tourist year with many ups and downs throughout Greece, Lipsi improved its figures with increased arrivals in July compared to last year, and August is expected to be fully booked at 100%. Our unique customs, such as the distinctive celebration of Panagia tou Harou on August 23, have added a new dynamic, attracting the interest of many Greeks as well as international tourists,” stated the Mayor of Lipsi, Fotis Mangos.

Skopelos: Known by many as the ‘Mama Mia’ island, its occupancy rates in August were at 85-90%. “2024 has been a challenging tourist year for both travelers and professionals across most Greek destinations. However, August traditionally marks the peak of tourist activity in Skopelos, with accommodation occupancy expected to reach 85-90%. Besides Greece, the main markets from which our visitors come during the peak season include the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Eastern European countries, Italy, France, and Germany,” noted George Papadavid, the Municipal Tourism Councilor of Skopelos.

Astypalaia: “August will be a month with high levels of visitor traffic. Greeks and international travelers choose the ‘butterfly of the Aegean’ for rejuvenating vacations, ‘green’ experiences, swimming in exotic beaches, homemade delicacies, hiking in nature, visiting the castle, villages, and above all, genuine hospitality. Occupancy rates around the mid-August holiday have reached over 99%,” says Deputy Mayor of Astypalaia, Kostas Kampylis.

Andros: The island achieved 100% occupancy during the mid-August holiday. “High occupancy rates of up to 100% characterized the tourist activity in Andros during the mid-August period. Andros is a true vacation destination with exceptional natural beauty, many options, picturesque villages, emerald waters, and good food, without the overpriced services seen elsewhere. It’s no coincidence that Greeks choose Andros for their holidays, while after systematic promotional efforts, the destination is attracting travel interest from Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, America, the Netherlands, and Austria,” mentions Nikos Moustakas, Municipal Tourism Councilor of Andros.

As for the destinations accessible by car in Greece, industry representatives expressed concerns about the erosion of their revenues due to rising operating costs and the reduced spending by customers, who now limit themselves to the essentials. Needless to say, the gap between Greek islands’ occupancy rates and destinations on or connected to the mainland is large.

“The public is struggling, and we business owners see this. They just book a room and nothing more. No one spends money in the dining areas of the guesthouses, and even the bottled water, Greek customers bring from Athens.” This is noted by the President of the Lakonia Hoteliers Association, Dimitris Polalis, who also highlights that while a significant increase in road destination traffic was expected this year, due to the rising cost of ferry tickets, the Peloponnese appears not to have been boosted as initially estimated. On the contrary, in Kythira, rooms are fully booked, Mr. Polalis reports.

Evia: 80% occupancy in Aidipsos – July wasn’t as expected for the tourism sector in Evia. Similarly, the President of the Hoteliers Association of Istiaia – Aidipsos, Theodoros Roumeliotis, states that while August is moving with an occupancy rate of 80%, July was not what the hotel industry expected, with May and June being better months. As for the evolution of tourism, September will have good occupancy as significant flows of visitors with groups are expected, mainly from Balkan markets, driven by spa tourism. Aidipsos and Evia are moving dynamically, but Greek tourists are not consuming as they have in the past.

Karpenisi: People didn’t choose the mountains for their holidays this year. The same is observed by Sofia Flega, president of hoteliers in Karpenisi. Nowadays, Greek customers choose to have only one meal a day in hotel restaurants, rather than two, as was the case in the past. Regarding the development of tourism in an area where the natural environment is unique, Ms. Flega notes that July was the worst on record, and while August has some activity, it’s not at its best. It is notable that repeat visitors from Agrinio and Lamia did not visit Karpenisi this year, according to Ms. Flega. She also criticizes the lack of a promotional campaign for these specific destinations, which, as she says, offer alternative activities capable of attracting visitor shares away from island destinations.

Magnesia: August is busy but not at 100%. The lack of promotion and support for areas in Magnesia affected by the floods is highlighted by George Zafeiris, president of hoteliers in the region. He further explains that “the affected business owners have not received compensation from the Ministry of Development, while the Ministry of Tourism is nowhere to be found,” as he says. Regarding the development of tourism, he emphasizes that “August in accommodations is busy, but not at 100%, and it is evident that Greek visitors are facing financial difficulties.” Regarding September, Mr. Zafeiris notes that there are pre-bookings, with the final result to be determined at the end of the season, as he says.

Source: tovima.com