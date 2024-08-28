List of Countries Aiming to Protect Workers’ Free Time Grows

Australia is the latest country to introduce a law that acknowledges the right of employees to disconnect after work hours.

The news comes after calls by the European Parliament earlier this year on the Commission to enact an EU-wide law in this direction. The aim of the proposal is to safeguard employees and ensure work-life balance particularly due to increased telework.

The law, which was passed earlier this year and went into effect this week in Australia, allows employees to “refuse to monitor, read or respond to contact or attempted contact outside their working hours, unless their refusal is unreasonable” despite efforts by employers to call or message them after work.

Meanwhile, in Greece, the government enacted a law in July which foresees a six-day work week allowing employers to request their employees work an extra day.

According to Eurostat data for 2023, Greeks worked the highest number of hours per week in the EU, followed by Romania and Poland.

Increasing telework, particularly after Covid-19, has forced the European Parliament to seek ways to legally put a stop to the expectation of round-the-clock availability.

Experts argue that constant connectivity can cause significant health issues, including stress, burnout, and musculoskeletal disorders. According to EU data, 27% of teleworkers said they worked outside their regular hours.

Countries recognising the “right to disconnect” include France, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal, and Spain, among others.