The number of single-day Covid-19 infections recorded on Monday in Greece reached 7,287 reported over the past 24 hours. Only six cases were detected at border points.

The figure brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 886,207.

Additionally, 105 related fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 17,425. In terms of the victims, 95.4 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

A total of 608 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 65 years, while 81.7 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. In terms of the latter, 503 (82.73 percent) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 105 (17.27 percent) are fully vaccinated.