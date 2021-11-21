“Women and men of the Armed Forces selflessly serve the homeland on all fronts. Tireless guardians of national security, but also protectors of the daily well-being of citizens. Your dedication to our national duty fills us with pride! Thank you!” The Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, stated in a post on social media about the Entry of the Most Holy Theotokos Virgin Mary into the Temple, which are celebrated by the Greek Armed Forces.

Οι γυναίκες και οι άνδρες των Ενόπλων Δυνάμεων υπηρετούν με αυταπάρνηση την πατρίδα σε όλα τα μέτωπα. Ακούραστοι φρουροί της εθνικής ασφάλειας, αλλά και προστάτες της καθημερινής ευημερίας των πολιτών. Η αφοσίωσή σας στο εθνικό καθήκον μας γεμίζει υπερηφάνεια! Σας ευχαριστούμε! pic.twitter.com/nqqIuAWVw1 — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) November 21, 2021