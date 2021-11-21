“Women and men of the Armed Forces selflessly serve the homeland on all fronts. Tireless guardians of national security, but also protectors of the daily well-being of citizens. Your dedication to our national duty fills us with pride! Thank you!” The Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, stated in a post on social media about the Entry of the Most Holy Theotokos Virgin Mary into the Temple, which are celebrated by the Greek Armed Forces.

