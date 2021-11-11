Greece has proceeded with significant steps for a “green transition” and to deal with climate change, EU Commissioner for the Environment, Virginijus Sinkevičius, told members of two relevant Greek Parliament committees on Thursday.

The Lithuanian political said a more effective transition requires economic incentives and “green” programs, while he referred to a “greening” of the credit system as also absolutely necessary.

“We need a system that ensures that no one can pollute for free, meaning without paying,” he said in Parliament.

He also praised Athens for setting time-specific goals to reduce energy imports.

