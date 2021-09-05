In view of tomorrow’s announcements for the position of the Minister for Civil Protection, rumor has it that one of the possible choices for this portfolio is that of the former EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides.

It is recalled that, according to what the government spokesperson, Giannis Oikonomou, has stated the new choice made by the Greek government concerning the new Minister for Civil Protection “will be a political leadership that will perfectly suit the requirements of the field”.

However, the name heard a few days ago for this position was that of the General Michalis Kostarakos.

In any case, the government will make its announcements tomorrow giving more details on the new Ministry of Civil Protection.