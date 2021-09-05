The family of Mikis Theodorakis has now come to the unanimous decision regarding the place of his burial, concluding that the great Greek composer is going to be buried in Galatas, Chania, the special homeland of his father. Not to forget to mention that the daughter of the great composer, Margarita, had asked her father to be buried in Vrachati, Corinth.

According to an announcement by the Communist Party of Greece, in consultation with the Diocese of Athens, the popular pilgrimage will begin tomorrow, Monday, September 6, at 3.00 pm and will end at 7.00 pm. It will also continue on Tuesday, September 7, from 10.00 am to 7.00 pm and on Wednesday, September 8, from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm.

The farewell ceremony will follow at 3.00 noon.

His body will then be transported to his village, in Galatas, Chania, on Thursday, September 9, at a time to be determined, in the church of the village. The funeral procession will be sung and his burial will follow in the village cemetery, according to his last wish.

It should be noted, however, that on Monday, September 6, the precautionary measures will be normally discussed in the Court of First Instance, regarding the funeral of the great composer.