The priorities of the Hellenic police, which are nothing but the protection of the citizens, were described to SKAI channel by the Greek Minister for Citizen Protection, Takis Theodorikakos.

As he noted, his main goal is the police to be friendly to the society, but also to strengthen the patrols in the neighborhoods, while he clarified that the body is on full alert in order to deal with the illegal migratory flows.

When asked about the new person who will take over the Civil Protection portfolio, he stressed that “I think that tomorrow the Prime Minister is going to announce his decision concerning the person who will lead the new ministry that will include the fire department and the Civil Protection secretariat. This person will be the suitable one to meet in the best way the high demands of this position”.