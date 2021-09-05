The process of submitting tax returns has entered the final stretch. The deadline expires next Friday, September 10, and according to the data so far, about 900,000 tax returns have not yet been submitted to taxis.

If the tax returns are not submitted, it is very likely that a large percentage of taxpayers, who are pending the submission of their return, will not be able to fulfill their tax obligation by Friday 10 September and will be considered overdue by paying fines and surcharges.

Interesting are the data concerning the submission of tax returns where it appears that, in the last ten days, about 75,000 of them are submitted on working days and in a daily basis. Consequently, if the volume of tax returns submitted every day does not increase, then thousands will be submitted beyond the aforementioned deadline.