Easter Getaway Under Tight Watch at Piraeus Port

With passenger safety and smooth travel at the forefront ahead of the Orthodox Easter exodus, Greece’s Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vassilis Kikilias, visited the Port of Piraeus on Holy Wednesday. He was accompanied by the leadership of the Hellenic Coast Guard.

Addressing departing travelers, the minister extended his wishes for a happy Easter, saying he hoped Greeks would enjoy the holiday period on the country’s islands.

Kikilias highlighted the extensive presence of Coast Guard personnel across all ports nationwide, stressing that “men and women of the Coast Guard are everywhere to ensure the safety and service of citizens, so they can travel in an orderly manner and return safely.”

He also called on passengers to act responsibly and cooperate with authorities. “By following the instructions of the Coast Guard and remaining attentive, we will be able to serve everyone with professionalism,” he noted, adding that amid ongoing international challenges, greater responsibility, patience, and mutual respect are essential.

Acknowledging the mounting pressures faced by citizens, the minister underlined the importance of the holiday period. “Greeks need to travel and spend these holy days with their families,” he said, describing family as a “sacred value” in Greek society and emphasizing the state’s duty to support citizens during this time.

Accompanied by Coast Guard Chief Christos Kontorouchas, Kikilias boarded the passenger ferry Blue Star Delos, where he spoke with passengers and crew, as well as visiting other vessels at the country’s largest port.

The presence of both political and operational leadership at Piraeus forms part of broader measures to enhance readiness and ensure the safe and efficient handling of heightened Easter passenger traffic.

Passenger traffic surged on Wednesday morning at the ports of Port of Piraeus, Port of Rafina and Port of Lavrio, as the Hellenic Coast Guard implemented measures to ensure a smooth Easter getaway.

At Piraeus, 15 sailings are scheduled, with an estimated 12,349 passengers departing. In the Saronic Gulf, 30 routes—split between conventional ferries and high-speed vessels—are meeting strong demand for nearby islands. Rafina will see 10 departures carrying 4,449 passengers to the Cyclades, while Lavrio is handling seven sailings with 1,642 passengers.

Source: tovima.com