Music concerts, theatrical performances, dance performances, poetry recitations, documentary screenings, art exhibitions, stargazing and guided tours are the main events that will be organized this year by the Ministry of Culture and Sports for the August full moon.

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Culture, on Sunday, August 22, 120 archeological sites and museums across the country will welcome the public to admire the full moon.

The Ministry of Culture organizes for another year the events of the August full moon, offering the archeological sites and the museums to the public with free entrance to enjoy the light of the moon.

The Acropolis Museum will celebrate the August full moon by extending museum and restaurant hours over the weekend of August 21 and 22.

On Saturday (Aug. 21), galleries will remain open from 08:00 to 20:00, with free entrance for all, in the context of the celebrations for Greece’s centennial. Visitors will also be able to visit the restaurant until midnight, where they can watch the moon while eating dinner or having a drink at the terrace. Reservations are required at the restaurant, at 210 9000915.

On Sunday (Aug. 22), the galleries of the museum will remain open from 08:00 to 22:00. The restaurant will remain open on the same schedule. Museum archaeologists will present collections in Greek (20:00) and English (18:00). They are 60 minutes long, and registration is required because seats are limited to 10 (there are 2 simultaneous presentations in each language).