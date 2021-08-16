The competent audit services in Greece (Hellenic Police, Coast Guard, National Transparency Authority, Inter-Service Market Control Unit, Labour Inspectorate Body, Regions and Municipal Police) carried out, from 13.08. 2021 to 15.08.2021, a total of 417,410 inspections and recorded 492 cases of violation of the epidemiological alert measures. In total, fines of 320,450 euros and the suspension of operation were imposed on 40 companies.

The Body in charge of the main checks was the Hellenic Police (333,031 checks).

Main violations:

1. Non-compliance with mask-wearing indoors / Non-compliance with the social distancing measures

2. Non-observance of the suspension of operation / non-observance of the special operating rules

Region

The Coast Guard imposed a fine of 150 on a natural person. The National Transparency Authority carried out inspections on eighty-five (85) objects and on three thousand six hundred and one (3,601) natural persons.

Four-digit number 1520

The four-digit number 1520 he received a total of two hundred and thirty four (234) calls, concerning a) questions about the measures and b) complaints about non-compliance with the measures, which were all forwarded to the competent audit services.