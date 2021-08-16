Corfu is said to be at the zenith of the tourist season with 1,055 international flights landing at Ioannis Kapodistrias Airport from August 1st until today. The lead for this month is now held by the British, against the Germans in July, as so far there have been 246 flights from Great Britain, compared to 199 from Germany. There was also an increase in passenger occupancy. The Italians follow with 114 flights so far for the month of August.

As the president of the Corfu CAA Employees Association, Dimitris Roussos, stated to AMNA agency, “the occupancy compared to August 2019 reaches 80-85%, while it is expected that these high percentages of flights from abroad will be maintained throughout the current month “.

At the same time, the occupancy rates of Corfu hotels are satisfactory, since according to the president of Corfu Hoteliers, “the occupancy reaches 80-90%, reaching approximately 68% of the occupancy of hotels in August 2019.

“If this continues, we will be very satisfied. We go day by day without being able to make forecasts for the fullness of the hotels for the month of September ” the president of Corfu Hoteliers, Babis Voulgaris told AMNA.

At the same time, an increase in tourism is observed on the island and from the arrival of Greek tourists who regularly visit it in the last month of summer. The arrival rates with the ferry line are expected to be known at the end of the month.