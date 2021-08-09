The head of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez, in a letter to the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, asks US authorities to offer additional assistance to Greece, which is trying to deal with the catastrophic fires that are raging in the country.

“Greece is a close and valued NATO ally. I urge the Administration to take all measures necessary to support the people of Greece in their time of need “, Menendez stated characteristically.

At the same time, the senator expresses his satisfaction for the availability of a firefighting aircraft, in the service of the Greek efforts, as announced in the past few days.

“These efforts have saved lives and I urge the Department to fulfill additional requests for assistance, including the deployment of CH-47 helicopters,” the senator said.