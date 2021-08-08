A second suspect within a 48-hour period has been slapped with felony counts of arson in Greece after being arrested within an urban forest in the far west Athens municipality of Petroupoli.

The man was only described as a 47-year-old Greek national. He reportedly asked for a 48-hour continuance before facing an investigating magistrate.

A handful of arrests have been reported this week amid scores of wildfires and fires erupting around the country, with at least three to four major fronts still active.