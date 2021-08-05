After the meeting in Maximou for the active involvement of the Army in dealing with the fires, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis traveled to Ilia, where he was informed about the situation on the course of the fire.

The Prime Minister carried out an autopsy in the fire-affected areas of Ilia, competent bodies presented the operation of the automatic fire extinguishing system and was informed in detail about the developments on the active fronts.

“Prevention worked and at least the fire did not start here,” said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.



Photo by patrisnews

Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed that it is necessary to make interventions in order to have the best possible protection but also to immediately perform on the spot checks and study for any erosion and prevention of other disasters.

Local agencies also stressed to the Prime Minister the need to immediately start actions to better shield the areas and improve the effectiveness of firefighting when the need arises, as well as to avoid floods where erosion has been caused.

According to patrisnews.com, as soon as he arrived at the site of the Olympia Fire Brigade, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis immediately headed to the coordination center “Olympus” where he was informed about the latest developments in the major fronts.

The briefing with the Prime Minister was attended by the Minister of Citizen Protection, Michalis Chrysochoidis, the Chief of the Fire Brigade, Stefanos Kolokouris, the Regional Governor of Western Greece, Nektarios Farmakis, the Mayor of Olympia, Georgios Georgiopoulos and head of Pyrgos Forest Service Panagiotis Lattas.