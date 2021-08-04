Latest developments cast shadow over 2021 target for tourist arrivals, revenues
Α little more than five million tourist arrivals have been recorded in the east Mediterranean country so far in 2021
Hospitals on alert as Attica wildfires rage
Due to an increase in calls to the EKAV Ambulance Service concerning pulmonary problems, Health Minister Vasilis KIkilias ordered the Sismanoglio Hospital to have an emergency shift.
Greek PM Mitsotakis: Difficult days ahead due to wildfires; emergency plan to be applied
He said the worst wildfires remain the one just north of Athens, centered on the Varibobi township, another one in Ilia prefecture, in southwest Greece that is swirling around ancient Olympia, as well as in the northwest part of large Evia island.
Power transmission operator warns of power outages due to wildfire
Besides areas northeast of Athens, several islands of Cyclades connected with the mainland grid are also threatened
Sewage – Stabilization trends of viral load in Thessaloniki
What do the measurements of the Thessaloniki University’s Sewage Epidemiology Team for Monday and Tuesday show?
Fire in Ilia – PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis in fire-affected Ilia
Kyriakos Mitsotakis in fire-struck Ilia
OTE Group – 8% increase in consolidated revenues during Q2
The Group also announced that it continued to increase its fiber optic service subscribers this quarter, with net new connections reaching 51,000.
National Bank of Greece – Profits increases 34% to 622 million euros
The result corresponds with a recovery in profits from the lender’s primary banking activities and a continued improvement in containing operating costs
Rekindled wildfire north of Athens causes evacuation of nearby communities, settlements
The same wildfire is threatening the power supply of a portion of the greater Athens area
Olympic Games – Pole vault – Stefanidi fourth, Kyriakopoulou eighth
With a moving effort, Katerina Stefanidi finished in 4th place in the women’s pole vault final attaining her individual record (4.80m) for the year – In 8th place Nikol Kyriakopoulou
Tax authorities that shut down doors and telephones facing disciplinary procedure
By decision of the head of AADE, after complaints for improper performance of their duties
Zakynthos and Chania in the “red” – Mykonos type “mini” lockdown applied
Ban on night traffic and music in Zakynthos and Chania