Switzerland’s embassy in Greece, in cooperation with the Flux Laboratory in Athens, the Fluxum Foundation and the Inartis Foundation, are organizing an innovation competition called “The New Now”.

The competition aims to promote and award ideas that will leave a positive social “footprint” on the healthcare sector in Greece.

The competition is open to all Greek citizens above the age of 18 who wish to contribute to the wider health field through targeted actions and practical solutions.

Interested parties can submit applications on the site thenewnow.gr until June 14, 2021.