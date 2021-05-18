Reuters reported on the first cruise ship of the 2021 season arriving on the Ionian island of Corfu on Tuesday, while stressing the importance that this summer entails for the country’s pandemic-battered economy.

The vessel Costa Luminosa, operated by Costa Cruises, arrived with some 600 holiday-makers from Italy, France and Germany at the port of Corfu, with all Covid-19 safety measures in place.

“It’s freedom, enjoying life, you really feel much better. You’re not in prison anymore, you’re free and that really does you good,” Reuters quoted Robert Maran, from Lyon, as saying.

Greece will accept all nationals from EU countries and other major markets, such as the United States, Israel and the UK, as long as the latter have been vaccinated or recently tested negative for Covid-19.