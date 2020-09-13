Νέα πορεία διαμαρτυρίας πραγματοποιήσαν το πρωί της Κυριακής πρόσφυγες και μετανάστες που διέμεναν στο ΚΥΤ της Μόριας.

Αρκετά άτομα, μεταξύ τους και μικρά παιδιά, ζητούν να αποχωρήσουν από τη Λέσβο.

Σημειώνεται ότι επί τέσσερις ημέρες κοιμούνται στους δρόμους μετά την καταστροφική φωτιά στη δομή φιλοξενίας.

