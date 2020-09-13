Νέα πορεία διαμαρτυρίας πραγματοποιήσαν το πρωί της Κυριακής πρόσφυγες και μετανάστες που διέμεναν στο ΚΥΤ της Μόριας.

Αρκετά άτομα, μεταξύ τους και μικρά παιδιά, ζητούν να αποχωρήσουν από τη Λέσβο.

Σημειώνεται ότι επί τέσσερις ημέρες κοιμούνται στους δρόμους μετά την καταστροφική φωτιά στη δομή φιλοξενίας.

#Women and children demonstrating at #KaraTepe . #refugeesgr resisting the siege by Greek authorities and clearly saying "Freedom! No Camp!" 🇬🇷authorities blackmailing the refugees with denying food and water today #LeaveNoOneBehin #NoMoreMoria pic.twitter.com/7vr4f8a6WY

New protests in #Lesbos #Greece today. Homeless refugees prefer to stay on the streets than to go to the new camp.

There are others who went for registration and the police told them that the “new #Moria” is closed today.

Crazy… pic.twitter.com/d2PAMjcb4n

— Liana Spyropoulou (@LSpyropoulou) September 13, 2020