Θλίψη έχει σκορπίσει ο θάνατος της 3χρονης Alexandra Najjar, το νεαρότερο θύμα της φονικής έκρηξης στη Βηρυτό στοιχίζοντας τη ζωή σε περισσότερους από 150 ανθρώπους.

Η Alexandra βρέθηκε κάτω από τα χαλάσματα, βαριά τραυματισμένη. Ωστόσο δεν κατάφερε να να κερδίσει τη μάχη για τη ζωή και υπέκυψε τελικά στα τραύματά της.

Πάνω από 60 άνθρωποι συνεχίζουν να αγνοούνται στη Βηρυτό, τέσσερις ημέρες μετά την έκρηξη στο λιμάνι.

«Ο αριθμός των νεκρών έχει φθάσει τους 154, εκ των οποίων οι 25 δεν έχουν ακόμα ταυτοποιηθεί», δήλωσε ο αξιωματούχος στο Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο, προσθέτοντας ότι υπάρχουν ακόμα πάνω από 60 αγνοούμενοι.

Το υπουργείο Υγείας ανακοίνωσε χθες ότι τουλάχιστον 120 από τους 5.000 και πλέον τραυματίες από την έκρηξη της Τρίτης βρίσκονται ακόμα σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση.

Οι αρχές εκτιμούν ότι ο τρομερός αριθμός θα αυξηθεί περαιτέρω όταν ολοκληρωθούν οι διαδικασίες διάσωσης.

