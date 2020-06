View this post on Instagram

Good God Almighty! What do the Go-Go's have to do to get inducted in the #RockAndRollHallOfFame???? 😡🤬🤯🤯🤯🤯 I mean, they were the first all-female band to write their own songs and play their own instruments… and then scored NUMBER ONE on the #Billboard charts for SIX WEEKS with their DEBUT album! Their music still holds up today, is enjoyed by millions, and often gets used in movie soundtracks and TV commercials. Not to mention an entire Broadway play scored only with their songs. These trailblazing women HAVE EARNED a spot in the #RockAndRoll #HallOfFame. Enough is enough with these other undeserving nominees year after year! THE GO-GO'S BELONG IN THE HALL OF FAME!