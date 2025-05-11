Κυριακή 11 Μαϊου 2025
11.05.2025 | 16:21
Πατέρας και γιος έπεσαν σε χαράδρα – Ελικόπτερο για αεροδιακομιδή του ανηλίκου
Putin Proposes Direct Talks with Ukraine – Zelensky Welcomes Ceasefire Path
English edition 11 Μαΐου 2025 | 15:39

Putin Proposes Direct Talks with Ukraine – Zelensky Welcomes Ceasefire Path

Zelensky says Kyiv is open to Putin’s proposed May 15 talks, but insists a full and lasting ceasefire must come first

Spotlight

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, May 11, proposed the resumption of direct peace talks with Ukraine, suggesting negotiations could begin as early as Thursday in Istanbul. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the move but said any meaningful dialogue must begin with a full and lasting ceasefire.

The proposal, made in a rare late-night televised statement from the Kremlin, comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its third year, with the conflict claiming hundreds of thousands of military lives and reshaping global security dynamics.

“We are proposing that Kyiv resume direct negotiations without any preconditions,” Putin said. “We offer the Kyiv authorities to resume negotiations already on Thursday, in Istanbul.”

Zelensky, in a statement posted to social media platform X, called the Russian overture “a positive sign” but made clear that Ukraine would not engage in talks without an immediate cessation of hostilities.

“The very first step in truly ending any war is a ceasefire,” Zelensky said. “We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire – full, lasting, and reliable – starting tomorrow, May 12th, and Ukraine is ready to meet.”

The diplomatic overture followed renewed pressure from European leaders, who on Saturday in Kyiv urged Moscow to accept a 30-day unconditional ceasefire or face expanded sanctions.

Putin dismissed what he called “ultimatums” from Europe but did not rule out interim truces being discussed during future negotiations.

“I do not rule out that during the talks in Turkey both sides will agree on some new truces, a new ceasefire,” Putin said, adding that the goal would be a “sustainable peace.”

President Trump Calls Move “A Potentially Great Day”

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has positioned himself as a peacemaker and vowed to bring the war to an end, called the moment a potentially great day for both Russia and Ukraine if the ongoing “bloodbath” could be stopped.

Posting on Truth Social, he called the developments “a potentially great day” and urged both sides to seize the opportunity.

“Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never-ending ‘bloodbath’ hopefully comes to an end,” Trump wrote.

Source: Tovima.com

Τουρισμός
Κρουαζιέρα: Από Ritz-Carlton μέχρι Four Season – Έως 215.000 δολ. για ταξίδια στις ελληνικές θάλασσες

Κρουαζιέρα: Από Ritz-Carlton μέχρι Four Season – Έως 215.000 δολ. για ταξίδια στις ελληνικές θάλασσες

Τρόφιμα – ποτά
ΔΕΛΤΑ: Τα σενάρια πώλησης και οι υπόψηφιοι μνηστήρες

ΔΕΛΤΑ: Τα σενάρια πώλησης και οι υπόψηφιοι μνηστήρες

