Δευτέρα 31 Μαρτίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
31.03.2025 | 16:12
Συστάσεις της επιτροπής εκτίμησης κινδύνου προς τους πολίτες για την κακοκαιρία
# ΕΚΡΕΜ ΙΜΑΜΟΓΛΟΥ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
Evangelos Marinakis: Proud of Diaspora Greeks, ‘Who’re All Together, United’  
English edition 31 Μαρτίου 2025 | 13:13

Evangelos Marinakis: Proud of Diaspora Greeks, ‘Who’re All Together, United’  

Marinakis, an Honorary Grand Marshal of the 86th Greek Independence Parade on Sunday, was touched by his contacts in New York City with members of the Greek-American community, where he spoke fondly of the Diaspora: ‘Twice as Greek, Twice over as Olympiacos fans’

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
«Ψηφιακός διαβήτης»: Τι σημαίνει και τι προκαλεί;

«Ψηφιακός διαβήτης»: Τι σημαίνει και τι προκαλεί;

Spotlight

The founder and CEO of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp and Olympiacos FC President Evangelos Marinakis focused on what he called the unity and close ties between the Greeks of the Diaspora, speaking on the occasion of the 86th Greek Independence Day parade down Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Sunday.

Marinakis expressed his pride and heartfelt emotion over the honor of being one of the parade’s Honorary Grand Marshals, and the fact that the Olympiacos float stood out and garnered the crowd’s cheers as it rolled down Fifth Avenue. “It was a very nice parade,” he said, beaming.

“We see all Greeks united together, along with our brothers and sisters from Cyprus, celebrating this great day,” Marinakis stated, in reference to the 204th anniversary of the beginning of the Greek Revolution and the struggle to liberate Greece from the Ottoman yoke.

“What made a positive impression on me is how much love and solidarity they show each other, with many of them (Greek-Americans) having achieved truly great things,” he added.

 Pride – Twice as Greek

Owing to his own experience, as lived abroad for several years due to professional commitments, Marinakis referred to a deep bond between Greek expatriates with their homeland.

“You are doubly happy about your country’s successes when you are far way,” he said, explaining: “So yes, Olympiacos fans abroad are Olympiacos fans twice over. They are extremely proud of the great achievements of Olympiacos, their team, over the last two years.”

The head of Olympiacos, one of the few business leaders invited to the White House this past week for an annual event celebrating Greek Independence, spoke about Olympiacos FC, the Reds, who brought joy to all the Greeks of the Diaspora by winning European championships, while he emphasized the “the positive response” he receives from the people as a result.

Additionally, he cited the greatness of sport and its contribution to “the Greek youngsters who have played successfully and scaled summits”.

Marinakis emphasized the contribution of sports and the decisive role they can play in youth’s education and progress, a conviction that he has proven in practice by investing in youth academies and giving opportunities to youngsters. Along these lines, the president of Olympiacos cited prospects that are opening in America, which has now started to invest much more in association football, or “soccer”, as it’s called in the States.

An award to Olympiacos’ leader

On Saturday evening, the president of Olympiacos was honored at an event that took place in New York City, at the Melrose Ballroom, to commemorate the team’s 100th anniversary.

The “red-and-white” fans’ association in the US metropolis honored the head of Olympiacos, under whose leadership the senior team won the UEFA Europa Conference League, while the U19 team won the UEFA Youth League, both during the 2023-2024 season.

‘We never give up’

In accepting his award, Marinakis told an enthusiastic audience that:

“100 years is not enough for our team. I am very happy to be with you tonight. Last year was perhaps the most important year in the history of our club. We won two European championships. The first team in Europe to win two European championships in the same season.

“We are particularly happy because the beginning was very difficult. There were many obstacles along the way, ups and downs. We never gave up. We made corrective changes and did everything that was necessary, and in the end, we reached the finals and won the cup.

“I also think that it was just as important, maybe even more important, to win the Champions League for Youth. We have shown that Greece has talent and can play a leading role in Europe and beyond.”

‘We’re conquerors of summits’

“When we went and played in Brazil at the Maracana Stadium in the final, we may have lost, but we played very well and – as they told us there – we deserved to win.

“It was something very important for our players and we see that Olympiacos is one of the few, perhaps the only team in Europe, that has four key players from its academy in its seniors’ starting lineup – starters from the academy – 17, 18, and 22 years old. These players are protagonists in Greece and Europe. I believe that this is very important, and that the youth of Piraeus are also the youth of Greece.

“We decided that the Cup trophies would be displayed around Greece, as well as in cities abroad that have a large number of Greeks. The Cups also came to America, to New York, and will go to Chicago, something we are very happy about. We saw two million people all over Greece celebrating the Cup trophy, as well as hundreds of thousands going to be photographed with the Cup, to kiss it. Among them, we are sure that there were also some who were not Olympiacos fans – They were Greeks, and they were proud of their homeland.

“…what we want to do is continue to be conquerors of summits. Olympiacos also has another first-place distinction in Europe, because the volleyball, water polo and athletics departments are winning titles and playing a leading role in Europe. It is a great achievement, which only Olympiacos can attain!

“We want you to join us. Wherever we can we’ll be close to Olympiacos’ people – in America and in Astoria. We all feel like we are in Greece here, and even better, because we see this great love by the people.

“Thank you, be well, everyone”, Marinakis concluded.

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Χάλασε την εικόνα του Μαρτίου η σημερινή βουτιά

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Χάλασε την εικόνα του Μαρτίου η σημερινή βουτιά

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

«Ψηφιακός διαβήτης»: Τι σημαίνει και τι προκαλεί;

«Ψηφιακός διαβήτης»: Τι σημαίνει και τι προκαλεί;

Επιχειρήσεις
Γιώργος Στάσσης: «Η ΔΕΗ κόμβος ενέργειας και data centers στη ΝΑ Ευρώπη»

Γιώργος Στάσσης: «Η ΔΕΗ κόμβος ενέργειας και data centers στη ΝΑ Ευρώπη»

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
Οταν χτυπούν οι καμπάνες
Σπορ 31.03.25

Οταν χτυπούν οι καμπάνες

Από το 1961 και με ελάχιστες διακοπές, Βραδυποριακός και Ταλαιπωριακός δίνουν μία φορά τον χρόνο ραντεβού στο γήπεδο της Προοδευτικής: μεσημέρι Μεγάλης Παρασκευής. Το αντάμωμα των παλαιμάχων του Ολυμπιακού και της Προοδευτικής

Σύνταξη
Γιουσέφ Eλ Αραμπί: «Μηχανή» των γκολ
Σπορ 31.03.25

Γιουσέφ Eλ Αραμπί: «Μηχανή» των γκολ

Αυθεντικός σκόρερ. Απο «ένστικτο». Και σημείο αναφοράς μιας ολόκληρης εποχής. Ο μαροκινός σέντερ φορ άφησε σημάδι ανεξίτηλο στο μεγάλο λιμάνι

Σύνταξη
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ
ΧΟΡΗΓΟΙ
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
When The Bells Toll…
English edition 31.03.25

When The Bells Toll…

Since 1961, the 'Limping Legends' and the 'Geriatrics' have kept their annual appointment with very few interruptions. The place: the Proodeftiki pitch in the wider Piraeus area. The time: high noon on Good Friday every year. The 'Limping Legends' are, of course, the Olympiacos veterans (“Vradyporiakos” in Greek), and the Geriatrics are their Proodeftiki counterparts (“Talaiporiakos”)

Σύνταξη
Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine
English edition 31.03.25

Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine

A genuine genius in the offense - an absolute natural - a symbol of an era. The French-Moroccan center-forward has left an indelible mark on the Piraeus club

Σύνταξη
Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field
English edition 28.03.25

Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field

Ventikos dedicated his whole life to the laurel-crowned youth, as he re-established Olympiacos’ athletics department from scratch in 1953 and saw it achieve dominance over the following decades

Σύνταξη
Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’
English edition 28.03.25

Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’

The iconic water polo player was destined to honor Olympiacos and write his own name in “gold letters” in the club’s history, like the fulfillment of a prophecy

Σύνταξη
The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era
English edition 27.03.25

The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

Two beardless youths who avoided death by the skin of their teeth and fled to Piraeus to escape hardship and hunger were destined to write a golden chapter in the glorious history of Olympiacos basketball

Σύνταξη
Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream
English edition 27.03.25

Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

He conquered Europe, only to experience the darkest moment of his career a few months later. He recovered, though, bringing with him an unmatched fighting spirit that would feed into a milestone team for European basketball, one that would win title after title for Olympiacos.

Σύνταξη
Chevron Eyes New Offshore Blocks South of Crete
English edition 27.03.25

Chevron Eyes New Offshore Blocks South of Crete

This development follows Chevron’s recent interest in an offshore area south of the Peloponnese, a move that was reaffirmed today and has already been approved by the ministry.

Σύνταξη
inStream
Μπορεί η Δικαιοσύνη να σταματήσει τον Νετανιάχου πριν ξεσπάσει εμφύλιος πόλεμος;
Τα σενάρια 31.03.25

Μπορεί η Δικαιοσύνη να σταματήσει τον Νετανιάχου πριν ξεσπάσει εμφύλιος πόλεμος;

Τη στιγμή που ο Ισραηλινός Στρατός βομβαρδίσει Γάζα και Δυτική Όχθη, στο εσωτερικό, πολλοί έχουν εναποθέσει τις ελπίδες τους στη Δικαιοσύνη για να αναχαιτιστεί η «επίθεση» στους δημοκρατικούς θεσμούς

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Adolescence: Με εντολή Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ η σειρά για την incel εφηβική επιδημία θα προβληθεί σε όλα τα σχολεία
Μάθημα οθόνης 31.03.25

Adolescence: Με εντολή Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ η σειρά για την incel εφηβική επιδημία θα προβληθεί σε όλα τα σχολεία

Ο ο Βρετανός πρωθυπουργός Κιρ Στάρμερ θέλει οι μαθητές της Βρετανίας να δουν τη σειρά φαινόμενο για την εφηβική παραβατικότητα και την κουλτούρα των incel, Adolescence

Σύνταξη
Φάμελλος: Υποστηρίζουμε την προώθηση της διεθνούς αναγνώρισης της γενοκτονίας των ποντίων
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ 31.03.25

Φάμελλος: Υποστηρίζουμε την προώθηση της διεθνούς αναγνώρισης της γενοκτονίας των ποντίων

«Δεσμευόμαστε να αναλάβουμε και νέες πρωτοβουλίες σε Ελλάδα και Ευρώπη εκφράζοντας τα καθολικά αιτήματα του προσφυγικού ελληνισμού», υπογράμμισε ο πρόεδρος του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ Σωκράτης Φάμελλος

Σύνταξη
Τέλος εποχής για Γκασπερίνι στην Αταλάντα –Γίνεται κάτοικος Ρώμης ο έμπειρος τεχνικός
On Field 31.03.25

Τέλος εποχής για Γκασπερίνι στην Αταλάντα –Γίνεται κάτοικος Ρώμης ο έμπειρος τεχνικός

Ο 67χρονος τεχνικός αναμένεται ν’ αποχωρήσει από την ομάδα του Μπέργκαμο στο τέλος της σεζόν και ο ιταλικός Τύπος θεωρεί πως θ’ αναλάβει την τεχνική ηγεσία της Ρόμα

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Πώς το Facebook πλουτίζει από τους παράνομους ισραηλινούς εποικισμούς στη Δυτική Όχθη
Meta 31.03.25

Πώς το Facebook πλουτίζει από τους παράνομους ισραηλινούς εποικισμούς στη Δυτική Όχθη

Το Facebook φαίνεται να έχει προωθήσει περισσότερες από 100 πληρωμένες διαφημίσεις που προωθούν παράνομους οικισμούς στην κατεχόμενη Δυτική Όχθη, όπως διαπιστώθηκε από έρευνα του Al Jazeera.

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
«Ξήλωμα» στη Μάντσεστερ Σίτι
Αλλάζουν όλα 31.03.25

«Ξήλωμα» στη Μάντσεστερ Σίτι

Ο Πεπ Γκουαρδιόλα ετοιμάζει γενικό ανασχηματισμό στο ρόστερ της Σίτι – Ποιοι αποχωρούν και ποιοι έρχονται σε μια μεταβατική περίοδο με βλέμμα στους τίτλους

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
70 χρόνια από την 1η Απριλίου 1955
Ελλάδα 31.03.25

70 χρόνια από την 1η Απριλίου 1955

Η Κυπριακή Δημοκρατία δεν αποτελεί απλώς ένα ιστορικό συμβιβασμό, αλλά τη βάση πάνω στην οποία οικοδομήθηκε η παρουσία του ελληνισμού στην Ανατολική Μεσόγειο ως πυλώνας σταθερότητας, δημοκρατίας και ευρωπαϊκών αξιών

Σύνταξη
Γαλλία: Έκλεισε ο δρόμος για τις προεδρικές εκλογές στη Μαρίν Λεπέν – Έφεση κατά της καταδικαστικής απόφασης
Πολιτικός σεισμός 31.03.25

Έκλεισε ο δρόμος για τις προεδρικές εκλογές στη Μαρίν Λεπέν - Έφεση κατά της καταδικαστικής απόφασης

Τέσσερα χρόνια φυλάκισης και πέντε χρόνια στέρησης πολιτικών δικαιωμάτων επιβλήθηκε στην Μαρίν Λεπέν. Καταθέτει έφεση αλλά αυτό δεν σημαίνει ότι θα υπάρξει αντίκτυπος στην απαγόρευση της συμμετοχής της στις εκλογές.

Σύνταξη
Αλλαγές στο πόλο
Πρόβλημα στο Βελιγράδι 31.03.25

Αλλαγές στο πόλο

Η European Aquatics αλλάζει το πλάνο για το 2026: νέα μορφή στους ομίλους, διαφορετικές χώρες για τα δύο τουρνουά και προκρίσεις σε εξέλιξη για τη Γυναικεία διοργάνωση.

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Must Read
Τα 11 δισ. των 37 εισηγμένων, συζητήσεις για Πύργο του Πειραιά και ΜΙΝΙΟΝ, περιμένει η Trastor, διευρύνει την παρουσία του ο Νάτσης, έρχεται νέα αγορά στην ενέργεια

Τα 11 δισ. των 37 εισηγμένων, συζητήσεις για Πύργο του Πειραιά και ΜΙΝΙΟΝ, περιμένει η Trastor, διευρύνει την παρουσία του ο Νάτσης, έρχεται νέα αγορά στην ενέργεια

Τα νέα ισχυρά όπλα εναντίον της παχυσαρκίας και οι προκλήσεις – Μια επιστημονική προσέγγιση

Τα νέα ισχυρά όπλα εναντίον της παχυσαρκίας και οι προκλήσεις – Μια επιστημονική προσέγγιση

Σε γερά θεμέλια η διαφθορά στις Πολεοδομίες

Σε γερά θεμέλια η διαφθορά στις Πολεοδομίες

Το εμβληματικό μνημείο Αλκαζάρ αποδίδεται στην πόλη της Θεσσαλονίκης

Το εμβληματικό μνημείο Αλκαζάρ αποδίδεται στην πόλη της Θεσσαλονίκης

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

«Ψηφιακός διαβήτης»: Τι σημαίνει και τι προκαλεί;

«Ψηφιακός διαβήτης»: Τι σημαίνει και τι προκαλεί;

Νέα μελέτη αποκαλύπτει ότι ο γάμος τελικά… παχαίνει

Νέα μελέτη αποκαλύπτει ότι ο γάμος τελικά… παχαίνει

Φορολογία και κόστος ζωής εξανεμίζουν την αύξηση στον κατώτατο μισθό

Φορολογία και κόστος ζωής εξανεμίζουν την αύξηση στον κατώτατο μισθό

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 31 Μαρτίου 2025
Απόρρητο