Stirring 86th Greek Independence Day Parade Down 5th Ave. Evangelos Marinakis an Honorary Grand Marshal
30 Μαρτίου 2025 | 23:28

Stirring 86th Greek Independence Day Parade Down 5th Ave. Evangelos Marinakis an Honorary Grand Marshal

According to NYPD sources, the 2025 parade is expected to be one of the biggest in recent memory, with some 120 groups with 52 floats and 15 marching bands paraded from 64th to 79th streets along renowned Fifth Avenue

Spotlight

Thousands of people lined the sides of Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Sunday for the 86th edition of the annual March 25 Greek Independence Day parade, with this year marking the 204th anniversary of the monumental uprising to liberate Greece from dour Ottoman rule.

Evangelos Marinakis was an Honorary Grand Marshal of the parade, with several dignitaries also present as honorary guests. Marinakis’ Olympiacos FC, the reigning UEFA Conference League champions, was present in the “Big Apple” to participate in the annual parade.

Evangelos Marinakis was an Honorary Grand Marshal of the parade, with several dignitaries also present as honorary guests. Marinakis’ Olympiacos FC, the reigning UEFA Conference League champions, was present in the “Big Apple” to participate in the annual parade.

Another magnificent ceremony

Some 120 groups with 52 floats and 15 marching bands paraded from 64th to 79th streets along renowned Fifth Avenue, with the participation of Greek-American, Hellenic and local federations, clubs, associations, professional groups, trade associations, women’s groups, businesses, students’ unions, churches and religious affiliations from the Tri-state area, upstate New York, New England and as far away as Montreal.

According to NYPD sources, the 2025 parade is expected to be one of the biggest in recent memory.

The parade opened with an honor guard comprised of Evzones, members of Greece’s Presidential Guard, carrying a Greek flag that is hoisted daily atop the Acropolis in central Athens.

Grand Marshals Banquet 

A day earlier, the annual Grand Marshals Banquet preceding the parade was held, with significant messages issued before a packed hall and with numerous dignitaries from the Greek-American community and Greece in attendance.

Shipowner and Olympiacos FC president Evangelos Marinakis was essentially the central figure at the prominent event, accepting the honor of being one of the Grand Marshals of the parade. He conveyed a very warm greeting towards the Greek diaspora and to those in attendance.

Marinakis was introduced by the former US ambassador to Greece, George J. Tsunis, who praised Marinakis’ business achievements in shipping, media and sports, especially highlighting Olympiacos’ conquering of last season’s Europa Conference League title.

“The Capital Group is one of the largest and most dynamic shipping companies in the world. And if that’s not enough, he’s also a soccer giant. He owns a team in Portugal. He owns Nottingham Forest, the team currently third in the English Premier League and playing at Wembley today for the FA Cup. And as Olympiacos celebrates its 100th anniversary – with 10 Greek championships, four Greek Cups, and the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy, the only time in 100 years a Greek team has won such a title – he was equally proud when Olympiacos won the UEFA Youth League. It was the first time a European club had won two European titles in the same season,” Tsunis said.

The spirit of the Greeks

“The feelings from experiencing the parade up close are incredible. It’s the spirit of the Greeks. This year is a double joy because Olympiacos is here,” Olympic gold medal hurdler Fani Chalkia said.

Western Greece Governor Nektarios Farmakis

On his part, the visiting Governor of Western Greece, Nektarios Farmakis, emphasized that “the heart of Greece beating so far away from our homeland is touching…The energy of all these people, who live so far from home, is significant.”

Olympiacos: New York decked out in red-and-white

Manhattan was decked out in red-and-white for the events, with the historic trophies of the UEFA Youth League and Europa Conference League brought to the US metropolis for display in a special exhibition space that attracted young and old. Olympiacos FC, in fact, undertook several related initiatives.

Both trophies were the centerpieces on a special Olympiacos float that took part in the Greek Independence Day parade.

Αγορές
Αγορές: Στο ρυθμό των αμοιβαίων δασμών Τραμπ – O καταλύτης των αγορών

Αγορές: Στο ρυθμό των αμοιβαίων δασμών Τραμπ – O καταλύτης των αγορών

Πολιτική
Μητσοτάκης – Νετανιάχου: Επαναβεβαίωσαν τη στρατηγική σχέση Ελλάδας – Ισραήλ [video]

Μητσοτάκης – Νετανιάχου: Επαναβεβαίωσαν τη στρατηγική σχέση Ελλάδας – Ισραήλ [video]

Τάκης Βεντίκος: Ο πατριάρχης του κουλουάρ
28.03.25

Τάκης Βεντίκος: Ο πατριάρχης του κουλουάρ

Ο άνθρωπος που αφιέρωσε όλη του τη ζωή στον Δαφνοστεφανωμένο Εφηβο, που μόχθησε για να επανιδρύσει από το μηδέν το τμήμα στίβου του Ολυμπιακού και ευτύχησε να το δει κυρίαρχο

Σύνταξη
Γιάννης Φουντούλης: «Αιώνιος» αρχηγός
28.03.25

Γιάννης Φουντούλης: «Αιώνιος» αρχηγός

Ο εμβληματικός «περιφερειακός» ήταν προορισμένος να τιμήσει τον Ολυμπιακό και να γράψει με χρυσά γράμματα το όνομά του στην ιστορία του συλλόγου. Σαν εκπλήρωση μιας προφητείας

Σύνταξη
English edition
Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field
28.03.25

Takis Ventikos: the ‘Patriarch’ of Track & Field

Ventikos dedicated his whole life to the laurel-crowned youth, as he re-established Olympiacos’ athletics department from scratch in 1953 and saw it achieve dominance over the following decades

Σύνταξη
Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’
28.03.25

Ioannis Fountoulis, the ‘eternal captain’

The iconic water polo player was destined to honor Olympiacos and write his own name in “gold letters” in the club’s history, like the fulfillment of a prophecy

Σύνταξη
The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era
27.03.25

The Spanoudakis Brothers – Travelers from a Bygone Era

Two beardless youths who avoided death by the skin of their teeth and fled to Piraeus to escape hardship and hunger were destined to write a golden chapter in the glorious history of Olympiacos basketball

Σύνταξη
Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream
27.03.25

Gerorgios Bartzokas: A change and a dream

He conquered Europe, only to experience the darkest moment of his career a few months later. He recovered, though, bringing with him an unmatched fighting spirit that would feed into a milestone team for European basketball, one that would win title after title for Olympiacos.

Σύνταξη
Chevron Eyes New Offshore Blocks South of Crete
27.03.25

Chevron Eyes New Offshore Blocks South of Crete

This development follows Chevron’s recent interest in an offshore area south of the Peloponnese, a move that was reaffirmed today and has already been approved by the ministry.

Σύνταξη
The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis
26.03.25

The Many Images of Savvas Theodoridis

The iconic goalkeeper was not an Olympiacos man, he was the Club’s ‘living soul’. From his playing time to a tireless presence in its top management, practically every moment of his life was dedicated to the team

Σύνταξη
Ο Τραμπ δεν αποκλείει τρίτη θητεία παρά τη συνταγματική απαγόρευση – «Δεν αστειεύομαι»
31.03.25

Ο Τραμπ δεν αποκλείει τρίτη θητεία παρά τη συνταγματική απαγόρευση

«Οχι, δεν αστειεύομαι, δεν αστειεύομαι», δήλωσε ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ όταν ρωτήθηκε από το NBC για το ενδεχόμενο να διεκδικήσει τρίτη προεδρική θητεία παρότι απαγορεύεται από το Σύνταγμα των ΗΠΑ.

Σύνταξη
Τουρκία: Το υπουργείο Εξωτερικών απαντά στο Ισραήλ για τον «δικτάτορα Ερντογάν»
Τουρκία 31.03.25

Απάντηση του τουρκικού ΥΠΕΞ στο Ισραήλ για τον «δικτάτορα Ερντογάν»

«Απορρίπτουμε την αλαζονική δήλωση του υπουργού Εξωτερικών της κυβέρνησης Νετανιάχου», αναφέρει το τουρκικό ΥΠΕΞ σε ανακοίνωση-απάντηση για τον «δικτάτορα Ερντογάν» και το «αντισημιτικό του πρόσωπο».

Σύνταξη
Καναδάς: Παγοθύελλα σαρώνει το Οντάριο – Εκατοντάδες χιλιάδες χωρίς ρεύμα – Ζημιές σε υποδομές
Καναδάς 31.03.25

Παγοθύελλα σαρώνει το Οντάριο - Εκατοντάδες χιλιάδες χωρίς ρεύμα

Εκατοντάδες χιλιάδες κάτοικοι στο Οντάριο έχουν μείνει χωρίς ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα εξαιτίας παγοθύελλας που σαρώνει αυτήν την επαρχία του Καναδά, ενώ έχουν προκληθεί ζημιές στις υποδομές.

Σύνταξη
Νέα Υόρκη: Η μεγάλη παρέλαση της ομογένειας – Συγκίνηση, υπερηφάνεια και κεντρικό πρόσωπο ο Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης
Νέα Υόρκη 31.03.25

Η μεγάλη παρέλαση της ομογένειας - Συγκίνηση και υπερηφάνεια - Kεντρικό πρόσωπο ο Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης

Περισσότερες από 120 ομάδες με 52 άρματα και 15 μουσικές μπάντες παρέλασαν από την 64η έως την 79η οδό. Τελετάρχης ο Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης. Ο Ολυμπιακός τίμησε την επέτειο για τα 204 χρόνια από την έναρξη της Ελληνικής Επανάστασης.

Σύνταξη
Tζέιμς Μποντ επιτάχυνε! Ο Τζεφ Μπέζος φέρνει τον Bond 26 στις οθόνες πιο γρήγορα από ποτέ
30.03.25

Tζέιμς Μποντ επιτάχυνε! Ο Τζεφ Μπέζος φέρνει τον Bond 26 στις οθόνες πιο γρήγορα από ποτέ

Η επόμενη ταινία του Τζέιμς Μποντ που είναι πλέον υπό τον δημιουργικό έλεγχο της Amazon ανεβάζει στροφές γιατί αν κάτι θέλει το νέο αφεντικό του κατασκόπου Τζεφ Μπέζον είναι να φέρει έσοδα, χθες

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
