Τετάρτη 21 Αυγούστου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
21.08.2024 | 14:54
Φωτιά στον Μονόλιθο στη Ρόδο σε δασική έκταση - Επιχειρούν 8 εναέρια μέσα
Σημαντική είδηση:
21.08.2024 | 15:51
Προφυλακίστηκε ο 80χρονος για τη φωτιά στα Γλυκά Νερά
# ΚΑΚΟΚΑΙΡΙΑ
# ΦΩΤΙΕΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ ΗΠΑ
# ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΙ ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΚΕΝΤΡΟΑΡΙΣΤΕΡΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# VITA
# GRACE
Naxos Potato Crisis: Drought and Poor Infrastructure Hit Production
English edition 21 Αυγούστου 2024 | 14:14

Naxos Potato Crisis: Drought and Poor Infrastructure Hit Production

The Naxos potato, a PDO-certified product, is facing historically low yields, which will force the island to import potatoes for the first time on record this autumn.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Οικονομία

Golden Visa: Σπριντάρει η αγορά πριν από τα νέα όρια – Οι περιοχές «φιλέτα»

Golden Visa: Σπριντάρει η αγορά πριν από τα νέα όρια – Οι περιοχές «φιλέτα»

Spotlight

Greece’s Naxos potato is a product of protected designation of origin (PDO) and traditionally a key export of the island, but this year drought and failing infrastructure will force Naxos to import potatoes as of this autumn.

Failing Infrastructure and Drought

According to a report at OT.gr, production has dropped from 6,000 tons in 2022, to 4,000 tons in 2023, and a mere 1,800 tons this year, with farmers painting a catastrophic picture for the future of the Naxos potato.

The President of the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Naxos, Dimitris Kapounis, attributes the dire situation to drought and the absence of critical water infrastructure projects like the Tzikalari Dam.

Kapounis illuminates that the dam has been stalled for over 15 years, despite the fact that it has been planned and budgeted for €37.5 million.

The situation has become so critical that wells, some deep as 18 meters, have dried up. Meanwhile, others are filled with salty water, making it impossible to sustain livestock and agriculture.

Moreover, the long-awaited treatment of waste water on the island hasn’t been implemented either. This could replenish the island’s aquifers instead of having 3 million cubic meters of water sent to the sea, which could be used to water crops, according to the OT article.

The Near Future of Naxos Potatoes

The lack of proper infrastructure means that farmers are unable to water their crops, which has slashed production levels in the spring and autumn.

Specifically, the fall planting season should have already started as of August 15 through September 15, with more than 1,000 acres traditionally already planted.

This year, however, nothing has been planted as farmers have no way to irrigate crops.

This comes on the back of already low planting from this past spring, which was 60% less than normal.

As the island’s 250-ton reserve of potatoes is depleted, the island will be forced to actually import potatoes for the first time in its history come this autumn, says Kapounis. 

Overall, says OT, the future of not only the Naxos potato but the island’s entire agricultural sector, which accounts for 50% of Naxos’ economy, is uncertain.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines

Only in

Live streaming: Ελλάδα – Λετονία (Eurobasket U16)
Μπάσκετ

Live streaming: Ελλάδα – Λετονία

Δείτε σε live streaming την αναμέτρηση της Εθνικής Kορασίδων κόντρα στη Λετονία για τις θέσεις 9-16 του Eurobasket U16 από το κανάλι της FIBA στο YouTube

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Οικονομία

Golden Visa: Σπριντάρει η αγορά πριν από τα νέα όρια – Οι περιοχές «φιλέτα»

Golden Visa: Σπριντάρει η αγορά πριν από τα νέα όρια – Οι περιοχές «φιλέτα»

Επιχειρήσεις

Ελευθέριος Βενιζέλος: Μια πρόταση χαμηλού κινδύνου και υψηλής αξίας, λέει η ΑΧΙΑ

Ελευθέριος Βενιζέλος: Μια πρόταση χαμηλού κινδύνου και υψηλής αξίας, λέει η ΑΧΙΑ

inStream

«Ζούμε κατά τύχη» 21.08.2024

Γιαννακοπούλου: Υπάρχει γενικότερο αίσθημα ανασφάλειας, στο οποίο η κυβέρνηση έχει κριθεί μεταξεταστέα

Η Νάντια Γιαννακοπούλου κατηγόρησε την κυβέρνηση για «ανεπάρκεια», με αφορμή τη φωτιά στην Αττική, ενώ δήλωσε πως «το προηγούμενο διάστημα, ως ΠΑΣΟΚ δεν είχαμε καθαρές θέσεις»

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Agro-in 21.08.2024

Στο δρόμο με τα ΠΟΠ και το μέλι Άναμμα Ικαρίας

Το «Μέλι Άναμμα Ικαρίας» αποτελεί διαχρονικά τμήμα της διατροφής των κατοίκων του νησιού και οι ευεργετικές για την υγεία ιδιότητές του θεωρείται ότι συμβάλλουν στη μακροζωία τους

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σάλος 21.08.2024

Αλέν Ντελόν: Η επιθυμία του να θανατωθεί ο σκύλος του και να ταφεί μαζί του ξεσήκωσε θύελλα αντιδράσεων

Χιλιάδες ακτιβιστές αντέδρασαν στην τελευταία επιθυμία του Αλέν Ντελόν, ο οποίος ζητούσε να «κοιμήσουν» τον 10χρονο Λούμπο που χαίρει άκρας υγείας.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ελλείψεις 21.08.2024

Παραιτήθηκε η διοικήτρια του νοσοκομείου Σάμου - Καταρρέει το σύστημα λένε οι γιατροί - Τι απαντά το υπουργείο

«Το νοσοκομείο κλείνει», λένε οι γιατροί στη Σάμο καθώς μεταξύ άλλων η μοναδική παιδίατρος νοσηλεύεται στην Αθήνα και το τμήμα δεν λειτουργεί

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Διακοπές ☀️

Γυναίκα 👩

sp_banner_Desk

English edition

GDP up by 0.3% in Eurozone, EU for 2Q 2024
English edition 15.08.2024

GDP up by 0.3% in Eurozone, EU for 2Q 2024

Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.6% in the Eurozone and by 0.8% in the EU

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Γιαννακοπούλου: Υπάρχει γενικότερο αίσθημα ανασφάλειας, στο οποίο η κυβέρνηση έχει κριθεί μεταξεταστέα
«Ζούμε κατά τύχη» 21.08.2024

Γιαννακοπούλου: Υπάρχει γενικότερο αίσθημα ανασφάλειας, στο οποίο η κυβέρνηση έχει κριθεί μεταξεταστέα

Η Νάντια Γιαννακοπούλου κατηγόρησε την κυβέρνηση για «ανεπάρκεια», με αφορμή τη φωτιά στην Αττική, ενώ δήλωσε πως «το προηγούμενο διάστημα, ως ΠΑΣΟΚ δεν είχαμε καθαρές θέσεις»

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Μέλι Άναμμα Ικαρίας: Κατέθεσε φάκελο πιστοποίησης για ΠΟΠ
Agro-in 21.08.2024

Στο δρόμο με τα ΠΟΠ και το μέλι Άναμμα Ικαρίας

Το «Μέλι Άναμμα Ικαρίας» αποτελεί διαχρονικά τμήμα της διατροφής των κατοίκων του νησιού και οι ευεργετικές για την υγεία ιδιότητές του θεωρείται ότι συμβάλλουν στη μακροζωία τους

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Αλέν Ντελόν: Η επιθυμία του να θανατωθεί ο σκύλος του και να ταφεί μαζί του ξεσήκωσε θύελλα αντιδράσεων
Σάλος 21.08.2024

Αλέν Ντελόν: Η επιθυμία του να θανατωθεί ο σκύλος του και να ταφεί μαζί του ξεσήκωσε θύελλα αντιδράσεων

Χιλιάδες ακτιβιστές αντέδρασαν στην τελευταία επιθυμία του Αλέν Ντελόν, ο οποίος ζητούσε να «κοιμήσουν» τον 10χρονο Λούμπο που χαίρει άκρας υγείας.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σάμος: Παραιτήθηκε η διοικήτρια του νοσοκομείου – Τι απαντά ο Γεωργιάδης
Ελλείψεις 21.08.2024

Παραιτήθηκε η διοικήτρια του νοσοκομείου Σάμου - Καταρρέει το σύστημα λένε οι γιατροί - Τι απαντά το υπουργείο

«Το νοσοκομείο κλείνει», λένε οι γιατροί στη Σάμο καθώς μεταξύ άλλων η μοναδική παιδίατρος νοσηλεύεται στην Αθήνα και το τμήμα δεν λειτουργεί

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Must Read

Στα «αποκαΐδια» η κυβέρνηση, οι νέες μπίζνες Θεοδωρόπουλου, τα πυρά Βερέμη και η… «σύνταξη» του Μπάφετ

Στα «αποκαΐδια» η κυβέρνηση, οι νέες μπίζνες Θεοδωρόπουλου, τα πυρά Βερέμη και η… «σύνταξη» του Μπάφετ

Κρατήσεις και Εφορία τρώνε τις συντάξεις

Κρατήσεις και Εφορία τρώνε τις συντάξεις

Γιατί οι Έλληνες γυρίζουν την πλάτη στα νησιά

Γιατί οι Έλληνες γυρίζουν την πλάτη στα νησιά

Ένας μοναχός, μια σαμπάνια και τα αστέρια

Ένας μοναχός, μια σαμπάνια και τα αστέρια

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Sneak Peak: Τα πρώτα looks της Emily στη νέα σεζόν του Emily In Paris που ξεχωρίσαμε

Sneak Peak: Τα πρώτα looks της Emily στη νέα σεζόν του Emily In Paris που ξεχωρίσαμε

Κατάθλιψη: Οι αλλαγές στον τρόπο ζωής που την καταπολεμούν

Κατάθλιψη: Οι αλλαγές στον τρόπο ζωής που την καταπολεμούν

Η κατάλληλη φροντίδα μετά τον τοκετό

Η κατάλληλη φροντίδα μετά τον τοκετό

Υγεία: Στερεύουν επικίνδυνα τα αποθέματα αίματος

Υγεία: Στερεύουν επικίνδυνα τα αποθέματα αίματος

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τετάρτη 21 Αυγούστου 2024