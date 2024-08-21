Naxos Potato Crisis: Drought and Poor Infrastructure Hit Production

Greece’s Naxos potato is a product of protected designation of origin (PDO) and traditionally a key export of the island, but this year drought and failing infrastructure will force Naxos to import potatoes as of this autumn.

Failing Infrastructure and Drought

According to a report at OT.gr, production has dropped from 6,000 tons in 2022, to 4,000 tons in 2023, and a mere 1,800 tons this year, with farmers painting a catastrophic picture for the future of the Naxos potato.

The President of the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Naxos, Dimitris Kapounis, attributes the dire situation to drought and the absence of critical water infrastructure projects like the Tzikalari Dam.

Kapounis illuminates that the dam has been stalled for over 15 years, despite the fact that it has been planned and budgeted for €37.5 million.

The situation has become so critical that wells, some deep as 18 meters, have dried up. Meanwhile, others are filled with salty water, making it impossible to sustain livestock and agriculture.

Moreover, the long-awaited treatment of waste water on the island hasn’t been implemented either. This could replenish the island’s aquifers instead of having 3 million cubic meters of water sent to the sea, which could be used to water crops, according to the OT article.

The Near Future of Naxos Potatoes

The lack of proper infrastructure means that farmers are unable to water their crops, which has slashed production levels in the spring and autumn.

Specifically, the fall planting season should have already started as of August 15 through September 15, with more than 1,000 acres traditionally already planted.

This year, however, nothing has been planted as farmers have no way to irrigate crops.

This comes on the back of already low planting from this past spring, which was 60% less than normal.

As the island’s 250-ton reserve of potatoes is depleted, the island will be forced to actually import potatoes for the first time in its history come this autumn, says Kapounis.

Overall, says OT, the future of not only the Naxos potato but the island’s entire agricultural sector, which accounts for 50% of Naxos’ economy, is uncertain.

Source: tovima.com