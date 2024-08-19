Δευτέρα 19 Αυγούστου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
19.08.2024 | 12:48
Φωτιά στον Όλυμπο: Καίει σε δύσβατο σημείο στην Καρυά
Σημαντική είδηση:
19.08.2024 | 11:00
Θανατηφόρο τροχαίο στην Ηλεία – Νεκρός 78χρονος, τραυματίστηκε ο αδερφός του
# ΦΩΤΙΕΣ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ ΗΠΑ
# ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΙ ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΚΕΝΤΡΟΑΡΙΣΤΕΡΑ
# ΚΑΥΣΩΝΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# VITA
# GRACE
Greece Second in Informal Employment among Eurozone
English edition 19 Αυγούστου 2024 | 12:26

Greece Second in Informal Employment among Eurozone

High levels of informal employment place Greece and Portugal at the top, reflecting deep-rooted challenges in labor regulation

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Αντέχει το profit taking, στηρίζουν ΕΛΠΕ, ΟΤΕ

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Αντέχει το profit taking, στηρίζουν ΕΛΠΕ, ΟΤΕ

Spotlight

According to a recent report by the UN International Labour Organization (ILO), Greece is now the second-highest country in the Eurozone for informal employment, trailing only behind Portugal.

The report equates informal employment with “zero-hour contracts,” where workers are employed whenever and for however long the employer desires. This type of employment is often characterized by a lack of legal protection, social security, and formal contracts.

The ILO estimates that in 2023, around 58% of the global workforce was engaged in this type employment, dropping to 50% when excluding agricultural workers. In Europe and Central Asia, informal employment recently affected 1 in 5 workers.

Hungary and Poland had the highest rates of informal employment among EU countries, with 17.8% and 9.8%, respectively. In contrast, the informal economy is much less prevalent in other member states falling below 2% in one-third of the EU countries.

Informal employment in Greece reaches nearly double the rate seen in other Eurozone countries.

Source: ILO

Reports from ERGANI, the digital platform of the Hellenic Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, estimated undeclared work in Greece at around 5% in 2020, a significant drop from the 40% observed during the peak of the economic crisis in 2013.

However, experts like Ioannis Kouzis, Professor of Labor Relations at Panteion University, argue that these figures are likely underestimations. He suggests that true levels of undeclared work are much higher, considering that many cases go undetected by labor inspections.

Furthermore, Greece has seen the introduction of “on-demand work” contracts, a variation of zero-hour contracts, further complicating the landscape of such employment. These contracts, introduced by recent legislation, allow employers to call employees for work as needed, with minimal guaranteed hours, further blurring the lines between informal and formal employment.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines

Sports in

Στον Παναιτωλικό ο Ρόα
Ποδόσφαιρο

Στον Παναιτωλικό ο Ρόα

Ο Παναιτωλικός ανακοίνωσε ακόμα μία μεταγραφή για την φετινή αγωνιστική περίοδο…

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Αντέχει το profit taking, στηρίζουν ΕΛΠΕ, ΟΤΕ

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Αντέχει το profit taking, στηρίζουν ΕΛΠΕ, ΟΤΕ

Οικονομία

Κόστος ζωής: Πού πληρώνουν περισσότερα για στέγη, ρεύμα και νερό στην ΕΕ

Κόστος ζωής: Πού πληρώνουν περισσότερα για στέγη, ρεύμα και νερό στην ΕΕ

inStream

Κόσμος 19.08.2024

Δομινικανή Δημοκρατία: Υπέρ της κυριαρχίας του Μαρόκου στη Δυτική Σαχάρα

Ο πρόεδρος της Δομινικανής Δημοκρατίας κάλεσε τον μαροκινό ΥΠΕΞ να μεταφέρει στο βασιλιά του Μαρόκου τη στήριξη της χώρας υπέρ της κυριαρχίας του Μαρόκου στη Δυτική Σαχάρα

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ποδόσφαιρο 19.08.2024

Στον Παναιτωλικό ο Ρόα

Ο Παναιτωλικός ανακοίνωσε ακόμα μία μεταγραφή για την φετινή αγωνιστική περίοδο…

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Στη Χαλκιδική 19.08.2024

Στην ανακρίτρια τρεις Βούλγαροι που εμπλέκονται στην άγρια συμπλοκή σε beach bar

Το αιματηρό επεισόδιο συνέβη αργά το βράδυ της Παρασκευής, όταν Βούλγαροι θαμώνες επιτέθηκαν στον 55χρονο ιδιοκτήτη του καταστήματος τραυματίζοντας τον με μπουνιές και κλοτσιές

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Διακοπές ☀️

Γυναίκα 👩

sp_banner_Desk

English edition

GDP up by 0.3% in Eurozone, EU for 2Q 2024
English edition 15.08.2024

GDP up by 0.3% in Eurozone, EU for 2Q 2024

Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.6% in the Eurozone and by 0.8% in the EU

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Δομινικανή Δημοκρατία: Υπέρ της κυριαρχίας του Μαρόκου στη Δυτική Σαχάρα
Κόσμος 19.08.2024

Δομινικανή Δημοκρατία: Υπέρ της κυριαρχίας του Μαρόκου στη Δυτική Σαχάρα

Ο πρόεδρος της Δομινικανής Δημοκρατίας κάλεσε τον μαροκινό ΥΠΕΞ να μεταφέρει στο βασιλιά του Μαρόκου τη στήριξη της χώρας υπέρ της κυριαρχίας του Μαρόκου στη Δυτική Σαχάρα

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Στον Παναιτωλικό ο Ρόα
Ποδόσφαιρο 19.08.2024

Στον Παναιτωλικό ο Ρόα

Ο Παναιτωλικός ανακοίνωσε ακόμα μία μεταγραφή για την φετινή αγωνιστική περίοδο…

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Χαλκιδική: Στην ανακρίτρια τρεις Βούλγαροι που εμπλέκονται στην άγρια συμπλοκή σε beach bar
Στη Χαλκιδική 19.08.2024

Στην ανακρίτρια τρεις Βούλγαροι που εμπλέκονται στην άγρια συμπλοκή σε beach bar

Το αιματηρό επεισόδιο συνέβη αργά το βράδυ της Παρασκευής, όταν Βούλγαροι θαμώνες επιτέθηκαν στον 55χρονο ιδιοκτήτη του καταστήματος τραυματίζοντας τον με μπουνιές και κλοτσιές

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Must Read

Στα «αποκαΐδια» η κυβέρνηση, οι νέες μπίζνες Θεοδωρόπουλου, τα πυρά Βερέμη και η… «σύνταξη» του Μπάφετ

Στα «αποκαΐδια» η κυβέρνηση, οι νέες μπίζνες Θεοδωρόπουλου, τα πυρά Βερέμη και η… «σύνταξη» του Μπάφετ

Κρατήσεις και Εφορία τρώνε τις συντάξεις

Κρατήσεις και Εφορία τρώνε τις συντάξεις

Γιατί οι Έλληνες γυρίζουν την πλάτη στα νησιά

Γιατί οι Έλληνες γυρίζουν την πλάτη στα νησιά

Ένας μοναχός, μια σαμπάνια και τα αστέρια

Ένας μοναχός, μια σαμπάνια και τα αστέρια

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Sneak Peak: Τα πρώτα looks της Emily στη νέα σεζόν του Emily In Paris που ξεχωρίσαμε

Sneak Peak: Τα πρώτα looks της Emily στη νέα σεζόν του Emily In Paris που ξεχωρίσαμε

Λεμφικό μασάζ: Η λύση που ψάχνετε για την αποτοξίνωση του οργανισμού σας

Λεμφικό μασάζ: Η λύση που ψάχνετε για την αποτοξίνωση του οργανισμού σας

Η κατάλληλη φροντίδα μετά τον τοκετό

Η κατάλληλη φροντίδα μετά τον τοκετό

Υγεία: Στερεύουν επικίνδυνα τα αποθέματα αίματος

Υγεία: Στερεύουν επικίνδυνα τα αποθέματα αίματος

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 19 Αυγούστου 2024