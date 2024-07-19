Euronews Highlights Greek Beach Crackdown Success

The European network Euronews highlights the Greek government’s successful crackdown on illegal umbrellas and beach furniture on beaches, attributing it to new rules, drone surveillance, and a digital reporting system.

The network notes a decline in sunbed-covered Greek beaches due to drone patrols enforcing these rules, alongside crackdowns on unauthorized beach operations by restaurants, bars, and rental companies lacking permits.

Drones are actively monitoring compliance with laws requiring beach furniture to be four meters away from shorelines, resulting in bans on rentals at narrower beaches under four meters wide, as mandated since March.

In the pursuit of restoring beach accessibility for all, Euronews highlights the crucial role of local citizens using the MyCoast app to report violations, while the app identifies compliant businesses.

Euronews underscores the measures’ effectiveness, citing over 1,000 complaints and fines exceeding 350,000 euros issued within five days earlier this month.

Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, emphasizes the government’s commitment to balancing environmental protection, citizen beach access rights, tourism sector sustainability, and responsible business practices.

Additionally, Euronews notes that recent inspections concentrated on 14 Greek beaches, with particular focus on those situated in protected “Natura” areas.

MyCoast app

Users of the “MyCoast” app are required to enable GPS services to pinpoint their location on the beach map and check its concession status. If they spot restricted access or unauthorized installations such as additional sunbeds or umbrellas, they can promptly report the incident along with a brief description.

Furthermore, the app provides access to a history of previous reports, which are cataloged in the Ministry of Economy & Finance’s “Register of Coast and Beach Concessions.” This allows relevant authorities to review and take necessary actions based on reported violations.

Source: tovima.com