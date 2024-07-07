Κυριακή 07 Ιουλίου 2024
07.07.2024 | 17:53
Σεισμός στα ανοιχτά της Κρήτης
07.07.2024 | 17:13
Νεκρός ανασύρθηκε 54χρονος λουόμενος από την παραλία του Πλαταμώνα
07.07.2024 | 16:32
Ένταση στα κρατητήρια του Αγίου Παντελεήμονα - Διαπληκτισμοί και φωτιές σε στρώματα
Greek PM on Inflation, Climate Crisis, Unemployment etc in Weekly Review
English edition 07 Ιουλίου 2024 | 16:55

Greek PM on Inflation, Climate Crisis, Unemployment etc in Weekly Review

The PM urged people to watch Coldplay’s latest video clip shot at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus

In his weekly review of the government’s track record, its overall performance, and initiative to improve in areas it had fallen behind, Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis posted on his Facebook page outlining its major priorities and achievements so far while stressing the need to fill critical vacancies in the national health system.

NHS

“The revitalization of the National Health System (NHS) is one of our major priorities. We support and improve it in every way, not only in terms of infrastructure but also in human resources.” The PM said the aim was to address the loss of critical specialties to the private sector.

Education

On Public Education, the Prime Minister stated the government had hired 28,300 permanent educators, underlining the reinforcement of public education remained a top priority for his government. “We have announced 10,000 permanent appointments of teachers of all specialties, the highest number of permanent appointments in recent years.”

Unemployment

On the unemployment front, Mitsotakis said the indicators revealed a drop in the jobless rate over the past five years, adding that thousands of new jobs had been created.

“We are first among OECD countries in the rate of job creation for ages 15-64 and also first in increasing employment for women. Regarding young people and women, I know we still lag significantly compared to the rest of Europe”, he noted.

Inflation

Regarding the high cost of living and inflation, the Greek Premier remarked: “On the front of price de-escalation, our fighting continues. We have some initial encouraging data from EUROSTAT estimates indicating that the measures we took in the previous period to limit artificial discounts and improve competition are yielding results. Inflation in the category of food, alcohol, and tobacco in our country stood at 1.3% in June, compared to 2.4% in May. In these categories, we have the second lowest inflation in the Eurozone, after Finland. Similarly, a study by IELKA now records small price reductions on an annual basis.”

Climate Crisis

The Greek PM went on to comment on the strides Greece had made regarding the climate crisis and initiative to combat the problem, a global not local one, as he noted. “Addressing it [climate crisis] is not only a national issue but requires global mobilization. As a country, we are utilizing every opportunity available to us. For the first time, Greece is acquiring a new ‘technological toolkit’ with 7 microsatellites, not to look into space, but to increase its operational capabilities on Earth.”

Coldplay

Kyriakos Mitsotakis finally urged Greeks to watch the recent Coldplay video clip shot at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens, as it was an exceptional way to promote Greece. “A beautiful song with a unique backdrop”, he said.

Source: tovima.com

Ολυμπιακός: Έρχεται την Δευτέρα ο Βιλντόζα
Μπάσκετ

Ολυμπιακός: Έρχεται την Δευτέρα ο Βιλντόζα

Ο Λούκα Βιλντόζα θα έρθει για να ολοκληρωθεί και τυπικά τη μεταγραφή του στους Ερυθρόλευκους.

Πολιτική Γραμματεία 07.07.2024

Aν η ακροδεξιά επικρατήσει στη Γαλλία η Ευρώπη δεν θα είναι πια ίδια

Κομμάτι του γαλλικού κεφαλαίου έσπευσε να στηρίξει την Ακροδεξιά ενόψει των σημερινών εκλογών, όπως αντίστοιχα είχε συμβεί και στην Ιταλία. «Βρισκόμαστε μπροστά σε έναν υπαρξιακό κίνδυνο» προειδοποιεί ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
Έχει δεχθεί ρατσισμό 07.07.2024

Την προσοχή σας κύριοι - Αυτό το αμφιλεγόμενο αντρικό μαγιό είναι και πάλι στη μόδα

Μετά από δεκαετίες εξορίας από τις mainstream γκαρνταρόμπες, ένα από τα πιο διχαστικά ρούχα της μόδας -το ανδρικό σλιπ κολύμβησης, γνωστό και ως Speedo- επιστρέφει δειλά-δειλά σε όλο τον κόσμο.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Ελλάδα 07.07.2024

Πώς λειτουργούσε το κύκλωμα με τους δημοτικούς υπαλλήλους – Πώς έβγαζαν 700.000 ευρώ το χρόνο από εκβιασμούς

Δημοτικός Αστυνομικός λάμβανε από 3.000 έως και 6.000 ευρώ ανά κατάστημα το έτος, ενώ υπάλληλοι του Υπουργείου Πολιτισμού έκαναν εισπράξεις από 6.000 έως και 10.000 ευρώ ανά περίπτωση.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Στη φάκα 07.07.2024

Συνελήφθη 63χρονος για κλοπές κοσμηματοπωλείων – Παρίστανε τον πελάτη – Πάνω από 50 χιλιάδες ευρώ η λεία του

Από την προανακριτική έρευνα της Αστυνομίας, εξιχνιάστηκαν 9 κλοπές κοσμηματοπωλείων, ενώ στο σπίτι του βρέθηκε και κατασχέθηκε πλήθος κοσμημάτων

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Πόσα Ρίχτερ 07.07.2024

Σεισμός στα ανοιχτά της Κρήτης

Το επίκεντρο του σεισμού εντοπίζεται 79 χιλιόμετρα νοτιοανατολικά της Ζάκρου στη Σητεία, ενώ το εστιακό βάθος του εκτιμάται στα 6,4 χιλιόμετρα. 

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition

Franchise Networks on the Rise in Greece
English edition 05.07.2024

Franchise Networks on the Rise in Greece

After an extended period of crises and insecurity, franchising emerges unscathed, offering stability to new franchisees, entrepreneurs, and those seeking business growth

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Global Media Critical of Greece’s 6-Day Work Week
English edition 04.07.2024

Global Media Critical of Greece’s 6-Day Work Week

International media have highlighted the counterproductive nature of the 6-day work week legislation, citing research that shows that increasing work hours will raise the risk of on-the-job mistakes and burnout.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

