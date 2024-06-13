Πέμπτη 13 Ιουνίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Συμβαίνει τώρα:
13.06.2024 | 16:31
Θανατηφόρα παράσυρση πεζού στην Πέλλα - Συνελήφθη ο οδηγός
Σημαντική είδηση:
13.06.2024 | 14:24
Συναγερμός με πτώμα που εντοπίστηκε στα Κύθηρα
Σημαντική είδηση:
13.06.2024 | 11:21
Έκρηξη σε υποσταθμό του ΔΕΔΔΗΕ στη Μητροπόλεως
ΕΥΡΩΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ 2024
ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
ΗΛΙΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΜΑΡΙΟΣ
In.gr exclusive: Hanks couple dines in a local taverna; set to attend religious festival
English edition 13 Ιουνίου 2024 | 17:06

In.gr exclusive: Hanks couple dines in a local taverna; set to attend religious festival

Hanks and Wilson have long vacationed on another Cyclades isle, Antiparos, where they retain a holiday villa home.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Καθήλωση από Εθνική και Μυτιληναίο, χαμηλά και ο τζίρος

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Καθήλωση από Εθνική και Μυτιληναίο, χαμηλά και ο τζίρος

Spotlight

Hollywood “power couple” Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, and a group of their friends were spotted on the picturesque Cyclades island of Sifnos on Thursday.

Hanks and Wilson have long vacationed on another Cyclades isle, Antiparos, where they retain a holiday villa home.

The luxury stone-built villa of the Hollywood superstar is located in an area of approximately six acres. The property was purchased fourteen years ago and the construction of the luxury retreat was overseen and completed by civil engineer Chrysoula Tsala.

Tom Hanks’ boat

The Hanks have hosted Barack and Michelle Obama, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva as well as Amazon’s Jeff Bezos at the Antiparos villa, among others.

The Academy Award-winning actor of “Forrest Gump”, “Philadelphia” and “Saving Private Ryan” fame was aboard a yacht with his party.

Tom Hanks at Sifnos

The pleasure craft was spotted docking in the island harbor of Faros. Later, the group dined at a local tavern, called «Pelicanos», run by chef Giorgos Samoilis and Yiannis Olympios ordering seafood and Grecian side dishes.

The actor’s party reportedly enjoyed salad, crab, octopus, and taramasalata (a salted and cured fish roe) with nori – a dried edible seaweed.

According to reports, Hanks, who is an Orthodox Christian, as is Wilson, who’s parents had roots in the Greek Orthodox faith, plans to attend the liturgy of today’s Assumption of Christ commemoration at the celebrating Chryssopigi Monastery on Sifnos – itself a pilgrimage site which is located at a remote promontory.
The Hanks couple and their guests are then expected to sail to Antiparos.

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines

inSports

Oταν ο Καραλής κατέρριπτε το Παγκόσμιο Ρεκόρ (pics & vids)
On Field

Oταν ο Καραλής κατέρριπτε το Παγκόσμιο Ρεκόρ (pics & vids)

Ο ασημένιος πρωταθλητής Ευρώπης του άλματος επί κοντώ Εμμανουήλ Καραλής, από τα πρώτα βήματα του στίβο παρουσίασε το τεράστιο ταλέντο του, καταρρίπτοντας δύο φορές το Παγκόσμιο Ρεκόρ.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Καθήλωση από Εθνική και Μυτιληναίο, χαμηλά και ο τζίρος

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Καθήλωση από Εθνική και Μυτιληναίο, χαμηλά και ο τζίρος

Επιχειρήσεις

Pal Παλαμήδης: «Δεν έχει σταματήσει η παραγωγική διαδικασία»

Pal Παλαμήδης: «Δεν έχει σταματήσει η παραγωγική διαδικασία»

inStream

Χάντμπολ 13.06.2024

Live streaming: ΑΕΚ – Ολυμπιακός

Live streaming: ΑΕΚ – Ολυμπιακός. Παρακολουθήστε μέσω live streaming την αναμέτρηση ΑΕΚ – Ολυμπιακός για τον 4o τελικό της Ηandball Premier.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

English edition

inStream

Live streaming: ΑΕΚ – Ολυμπιακός
Χάντμπολ 13.06.2024

Live streaming: ΑΕΚ – Ολυμπιακός

Live streaming: ΑΕΚ – Ολυμπιακός. Παρακολουθήστε μέσω live streaming την αναμέτρηση ΑΕΚ – Ολυμπιακός για τον 4o τελικό της Ηandball Premier.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Must Read

Ο Μητσοτάκης, ο δείκτης φτώχειας και οι 1.000 της Folli Follie, η επιμονή Μανουσάκη, ο θερινός πονοκέφαλος για ΔΕΗ και η EDPR για τις ελληνικές ΑΠΕ

Ο Μητσοτάκης, ο δείκτης φτώχειας και οι 1.000 της Folli Follie, η επιμονή Μανουσάκη, ο θερινός πονοκέφαλος για ΔΕΗ και η EDPR για τις ελληνικές ΑΠΕ

Γιοχάνες Χαν: «Ανησυχώ, για την υπόθεση της Βόρειας Μακεδονίας»

Γιοχάνες Χαν: «Ανησυχώ, για την υπόθεση της Βόρειας Μακεδονίας»

Όταν ανοίγει ο ασκός του Αιόλου στο κόμμα των… προέδρων

Όταν ανοίγει ο ασκός του Αιόλου στο κόμμα των… προέδρων

Στο επίκεντρο οι αστικές παρεμβάσεις στην Κεντρική Μακεδονία

Στο επίκεντρο οι αστικές παρεμβάσεις στην Κεντρική Μακεδονία

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

To κίνημα #Boysober και γιατί οι γυναίκες δεν θέλουμε άλλες γνωριμίες

To κίνημα #Boysober και γιατί οι γυναίκες δεν θέλουμε άλλες γνωριμίες

Έλαια μαλλιών: Πώς θα τα χρησιμοποιήσετε σωστά για υπέροχα μαλλιά

Έλαια μαλλιών: Πώς θα τα χρησιμοποιήσετε σωστά για υπέροχα μαλλιά

Σταματάμε ποτέ να είμαστε γονείς;

Σταματάμε ποτέ να είμαστε γονείς;

Καύσωνας: Καταγγελίες επιβατών για έλλειψη κλιματισμού στα λεωφορεία

Καύσωνας: Καταγγελίες επιβατών για έλλειψη κλιματισμού στα λεωφορεία

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Πέμπτη 13 Ιουνίου 2024