In.gr exclusive: Hanks couple dines in a local taverna; set to attend religious festival

Hollywood “power couple” Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, and a group of their friends were spotted on the picturesque Cyclades island of Sifnos on Thursday.

Hanks and Wilson have long vacationed on another Cyclades isle, Antiparos, where they retain a holiday villa home.

The luxury stone-built villa of the Hollywood superstar is located in an area of approximately six acres. The property was purchased fourteen years ago and the construction of the luxury retreat was overseen and completed by civil engineer Chrysoula Tsala.

The Hanks have hosted Barack and Michelle Obama, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva as well as Amazon’s Jeff Bezos at the Antiparos villa, among others.

The Academy Award-winning actor of “Forrest Gump”, “Philadelphia” and “Saving Private Ryan” fame was aboard a yacht with his party.

The pleasure craft was spotted docking in the island harbor of Faros. Later, the group dined at a local tavern, called «Pelicanos», run by chef Giorgos Samoilis and Yiannis Olympios ordering seafood and Grecian side dishes.

The actor’s party reportedly enjoyed salad, crab, octopus, and taramasalata (a salted and cured fish roe) with nori – a dried edible seaweed.

According to reports, Hanks, who is an Orthodox Christian, as is Wilson, who’s parents had roots in the Greek Orthodox faith, plans to attend the liturgy of today’s Assumption of Christ commemoration at the celebrating Chryssopigi Monastery on Sifnos – itself a pilgrimage site which is located at a remote promontory.

The Hanks couple and their guests are then expected to sail to Antiparos.