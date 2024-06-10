Δευτέρα 10 Ιουνίου 2024
Greece Posts Record Voter Abstention Rate in EP Elections
English edition 10 Ιουνίου 2024 | 13:05

Greece Posts Record Voter Abstention Rate in EP Elections

Election results show that a whopping 58.61% of Greek voters turned their backs on the polls yesterday

The results of voter participation rates in Sunday’s European Parliament Election are in and they are dismal- with Greece fulfilling political analysts’ fears and predictions as it posted a new record for voter abstention.

According to Greek media website in.gr, 58.61% of voters in the country turned their backs on the polls, which is significantly higher than the 41.3% abstention rate in 2019, 40.67% in 2014, and the last record high of 47.5% in 2009.

In other words, 9,814,685 people were registered to vote and only 4,062,092 participated.

Taking a look at the various regions of Greece, shocking abstention rates between 60-70% were seen, particularly in rural areas and islands.

In detail, notably high abstention rates were seen in the following regions: Florina (73.37%), Cephalonia (70.78%), Laconia (69.69 %), Dodecanese islands (67.45%), Arcadia (65.57%), Lesvos (65.52%), Evrytania (65.18%), Corfu (65.40%), Zakynthos (64.59%), Drama (64.48%), Xanthi (64.40%), Rodopi (64.34%) and Serres (64.33%).

Source: tovima.com

English edition

English edition 07.06.2024
Greece Secures Seat on UN Security Council
English edition 07.06.2024

Greece Secures Seat on UN Security Council

Greece secured a UN Security Council seat for 2025-2026 with 182 votes, joining Denmark, Panama, Somalia, and Pakistan.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 06.06.2024
Greek Real Estate Study: Homebuyers Opt for Old Houses
English edition 06.06.2024

Greek Real Estate Study: Homebuyers Opt for Old Houses

The real estate study revealed that Greeks in the market for a new house opt for affordable older units within their financial abilities

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 04.06.2024
Eurobarometer: Most Europeans Want Active EU Role in Crisis
English edition 04.06.2024

Eurobarometer: Most Europeans Want Active EU Role in Crisis

The report, released just ahead of European elections, shows 14% of Greeks saying they have directly benefitted from EU support in response to a major crisis

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 30.05.2024
Global Praise and Intl Headlines for Olympiacos FC
English edition 30.05.2024

Global Praise and Intl Headlines for Olympiacos FC

From the President of Greece to unexpected ‘fireworks’ from Google, congratulatory messages pour in from around the globe following Olympiacos’ historic win at the UEFA Conference League Final last night

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 29.05.2024
Revamping the Greek Tax Administration
English edition 29.05.2024

Revamping the Greek Tax Administration

To tackle non-compliance effectively, taxpayer profiling, risk assessment, and behavior analysis tools will be utilized, bolstered by extensive data exchanges and international cooperation.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 28.05.2024
First Round of Smart Meters Installed in Greece
English edition 28.05.2024

First Round of Smart Meters Installed in Greece

According to reports at OT.gr, the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator has procured 360,000 units and started installation

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 28.05.2024
Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP
English edition 28.05.2024

Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP

Outgoing MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou is facing 75 lawsuits by citizens and the interior ministry more than 200 lawsuits since the email gate scandal broke

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.05.2024
Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP
English edition 27.05.2024

Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP

Outgoing MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou is facing 75 lawsuits by citizens and the interior ministry more than 200 lawsuits since the email gate scandal broke

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.05.2024
Greek Min of Agri to Meet EU Agri Comm on OPEKEPE Reforms
English edition 27.05.2024

Greek Min of Agri to Meet EU Agri Comm on OPEKEPE Reforms

The Greek Minister of Agriculture heads to Brussels to meet with EU Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, to discuss the status of reforms at OPEKEPE, and to attend the Council of Ministers of Agriculture on CAP

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

