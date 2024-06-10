Greece Posts Record Voter Abstention Rate in EP Elections

The results of voter participation rates in Sunday’s European Parliament Election are in and they are dismal- with Greece fulfilling political analysts’ fears and predictions as it posted a new record for voter abstention.

According to Greek media website in.gr, 58.61% of voters in the country turned their backs on the polls, which is significantly higher than the 41.3% abstention rate in 2019, 40.67% in 2014, and the last record high of 47.5% in 2009.

In other words, 9,814,685 people were registered to vote and only 4,062,092 participated.

Taking a look at the various regions of Greece, shocking abstention rates between 60-70% were seen, particularly in rural areas and islands.

In detail, notably high abstention rates were seen in the following regions: Florina (73.37%), Cephalonia (70.78%), Laconia (69.69 %), Dodecanese islands (67.45%), Arcadia (65.57%), Lesvos (65.52%), Evrytania (65.18%), Corfu (65.40%), Zakynthos (64.59%), Drama (64.48%), Xanthi (64.40%), Rodopi (64.34%) and Serres (64.33%).