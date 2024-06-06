Πέμπτη 06 Ιουνίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
ΕΥΡΩΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ 2024
ΤΕΜΠΗ
Greece: Supermarket Product Prices Decreased in May
English edition 06 Ιουνίου 2024 | 10:09

Greece: Supermarket Product Prices Decreased in May

Notably, substantial price reductions were noted in butter and eggs, decreasing by 7.50%.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Τράπεζες

Jefferies: Στο 10% θα φτάσει η μερισματική απόδοση των ελληνικών τραπεζών έως το 2026

Jefferies: Στο 10% θα φτάσει η μερισματική απόδοση των ελληνικών τραπεζών έως το 2026

Spotlight

Supermarket product prices in Greece are marking a decline as per a recent study by the Greek Retail and Consumer Goods Research Institute (IELKA). The findings indicate that in May 2024, the average cost of products dipped by 1.25% compared to the same period in 2023.

This downward shift of supermarket product prices in May, compared to April, is primarily attributed to the ongoing trend of price de-escalation, which can be partly attributed to the Orthodox Easter season, known for its promotional activities during Holy Week.

Numerous factors contribute to this price containment. These include the gradual easing of inflationary pressures, more favorable weather conditions in May 2024 as opposed to the previous year, and interventions by government institutions.

Additionally, the moderation of raw material costs in international markets in preceding months, coupled with market stabilization efforts, plays a significant role.

Furthermore, the influence of private label products, which enjoy a higher sales share in major supermarket chains due to a wider barcode range, adds to the overall price containment strategy.

Among the 23 categories scrutinized, 14 exhibited a decrease in prices, while 9 experienced an uptick.

Notably, substantial price reductions were noted in butter and eggs, decreasing by 7.50%. Paper products, cosmetics, and personal care items also saw a notable decrease of 5.62%. Similarly, fresh fruits and vegetables witnessed a decline of 4.04%.

Recently, a study by the Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) revealed that Greek supermarket prices for a typical household grocery basket – Basic food basket – remain lower in comparison to similar stores in France, England, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany, and Romania.

The findings are based on IELKA’s regular report, which included a comparative price study using particular data from price comparison platforms in each country, separately and direct price checks from supermarket chains.

The study compared prices for 43 product categories and subcategories in the month of March this year in Greece with other European countries.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines

Sports in

Κλειδί η ηρεμία
On Field

Κλειδί η ηρεμία

Ο κόουτς Μπαρτζώκας έδωσε ρεσιτάλ στον πάγκο και οι παίκτες του στο παρκέ

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Τράπεζες

Jefferies: Στο 10% θα φτάσει η μερισματική απόδοση των ελληνικών τραπεζών έως το 2026

Jefferies: Στο 10% θα φτάσει η μερισματική απόδοση των ελληνικών τραπεζών έως το 2026

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Τραπεζική ώθηση για τις 1.460 μονάδες

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Τραπεζική ώθηση για τις 1.460 μονάδες

inStream

Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

Must Read

Πού πάει ο Τσαμάζ για CEO (;), ο πονοκέφαλος της Gastrade, η χαρά Σκρέκα και το τρικ με τις τιμές

Πού πάει ο Τσαμάζ για CEO (;), ο πονοκέφαλος της Gastrade, η χαρά Σκρέκα και το τρικ με τις τιμές

Δύο σενάρια για την τιμή του ελαιολάδου

Δύο σενάρια για την τιμή του ελαιολάδου

Το πρώτο ελληνοτουρκικό success story

Το πρώτο ελληνοτουρκικό success story

«Γαλάζια Νύχτα» στον Πειραιά την Παρασκευή 31 Μαΐου

«Γαλάζια Νύχτα» στον Πειραιά την Παρασκευή 31 Μαΐου

Ανεμιστήρας: Βρες τον πιο… δροσερό φίλο για το καλοκαίρι

Ανεμιστήρας: Βρες τον πιο… δροσερό φίλο για το καλοκαίρι

Μπορεί η Demi Moore να είναι υποψήφια για Όσκαρ (και να μη μειδιάσουμε γι’ αυτό);

Μπορεί η Demi Moore να είναι υποψήφια για Όσκαρ (και να μη μειδιάσουμε γι’ αυτό);

Καύσωνας και ψυχική υγεία: Με ποιο τρόπο συνδέονται;

Καύσωνας και ψυχική υγεία: Με ποιο τρόπο συνδέονται;

Πώς θα κάνετε το έφηβο παιδί σας να αγαπήσει την εικόνα του σώματός του

Πώς θα κάνετε το έφηβο παιδί σας να αγαπήσει την εικόνα του σώματός του

Απρόσμενος σύμμαχος η Τουρκία για την επιστροφή των Γλυπτών του Παρθενώνα

Απρόσμενος σύμμαχος η Τουρκία για την επιστροφή των Γλυπτών του Παρθενώνα

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 04.06.2024
Eurobarometer: Most Europeans Want Active EU Role in Crisis
English edition 04.06.2024

Eurobarometer: Most Europeans Want Active EU Role in Crisis

The report, released just ahead of European elections, shows 14% of Greeks saying they have directly benefitted from EU support in response to a major crisis

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 30.05.2024
Global Praise and Intl Headlines for Olympiacos FC
English edition 30.05.2024

Global Praise and Intl Headlines for Olympiacos FC

From the President of Greece to unexpected ‘fireworks’ from Google, congratulatory messages pour in from around the globe following Olympiacos’ historic win at the UEFA Conference League Final last night

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 29.05.2024
Revamping the Greek Tax Administration
English edition 29.05.2024

Revamping the Greek Tax Administration

To tackle non-compliance effectively, taxpayer profiling, risk assessment, and behavior analysis tools will be utilized, bolstered by extensive data exchanges and international cooperation.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 28.05.2024
First Round of Smart Meters Installed in Greece
English edition 28.05.2024

First Round of Smart Meters Installed in Greece

According to reports at OT.gr, the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator has procured 360,000 units and started installation

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 28.05.2024
Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP
English edition 28.05.2024

Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP

Outgoing MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou is facing 75 lawsuits by citizens and the interior ministry more than 200 lawsuits since the email gate scandal broke

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.05.2024
Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP
English edition 27.05.2024

Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP

Outgoing MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou is facing 75 lawsuits by citizens and the interior ministry more than 200 lawsuits since the email gate scandal broke

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.05.2024
Greek Min of Agri to Meet EU Agri Comm on OPEKEPE Reforms
English edition 27.05.2024

Greek Min of Agri to Meet EU Agri Comm on OPEKEPE Reforms

The Greek Minister of Agriculture heads to Brussels to meet with EU Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, to discuss the status of reforms at OPEKEPE, and to attend the Council of Ministers of Agriculture on CAP

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Πέμπτη 06 Ιουνίου 2024