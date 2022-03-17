Nrg and METRO entered into an agreement for the creation of an extensive network of electric and hybrid vehicle chargers in My market and METRO Cash & Carry stores.

The agreement is a milestone, according to a relevant information and concerns an investment of up to 2 million euros, while it includes the installation, operation and maintenance of the network with the installation of 500 incharge chargers by nrg, a member of the Motor Oil group, in 250 points (My market and METRO Cash & Carry stores).



This partnership contributes to the strengthening and consolidation of the culture for new and cleaner forms of transportation, as consumers will be able to take advantage of the time they spend shopping in the stores of the two chains to charge their vehicle smoothly, as it is pointed out.

“METRO, a company that has been a pioneer for years, is not complacent and has prioritized its operation in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals, trusted nrg, the only provider that makes the journey of e-mobility a reality across the country, throughout the national road network and in consumption and service networks.



“Looking to the future, guided by innovation and growth, the two companies are launching a stable and multi-year partnership that brings e-mobility through the incharge network even closer to whoever chooses it as a way of moving today,” the statement said.

It should be noted that the nrg charging network, the incharge, in collaboration with the service stations of the Motor Oil, Shell and AVIN group, is today the largest network of quick chargers on the national road network and on the highways. Incharge chargers are among the most advanced chargers in Europe, capable of charging an electric vehicle up to 80% of its capacity in less than half an hour.