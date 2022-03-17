The Minister of Tourism Vassilis Kikilias is going to Dijon, France in order to participate in the informal Council of EU Tourism Ministers, organized by the French Presidency.

The Council’s agenda is expected to include the recovery of European Tourism after two years of pandemic, initiatives to encourage European citizens to travel within EU countries, as well as policies for retraining and upgrading tourism workers’ skills.

Mr. Kikilias will also attend the Council’s working lunch, where the strategy will be discussed in order to make Europe a top world sustainable tourism destination.