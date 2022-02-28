The temporary lists of successful candidates, runners-up and those not chosen for the new online training program in cloud computing services for 1,000 unemployed people were posted today, Monday 28 February 2022, on the OAED website www.oaed.gr. The tables were compiled in order of priority and based on the criteria provided.

Candidate trainees have the right to submit an objection from Tuesday 1 March at 9:00 until Friday 4 March at 9:00. The objection is submitted exclusively electronically to the Integrated Information System (OPS) of OAED (e-services) with TaxisNet codes at the address: https://www.oaed.gr/e-services

Those who file an objection must state the reason for the objection and substantiate their allegations, attaching relevant supporting documents by electronic scan. Objections not submitted electronically are not considered.

The action is implemented in the framework of the cooperation OAED-Microsoft Hellas to upgrade the skills of the workforce and reduce the digital divide in the labor market. A total of 1,000 unemployed people, aged 18-45, graduates of at least secondary education, with knowledge of English will benefit.

The program “Upgrading and certification of digital skills of the unemployed in Microsoft cloud services” is offered free of charge by Microsoft, in the framework of Corporate Social Responsibility and includes in-service training, asynchronous training through training platform, as well as support through remote meetings with speakers to resolve questions .

Those who complete the training and participate in the certification examination process will receive a Certificate of Attendance, while those who successfully complete the certification examination process will also receive additional Microsoft Certification.