The Greek Maritime Golf Event, the leading golf tournament for the shipping community, returns for the 8th year renewing its annual appointment with Greek and world shipping, on September 8-11, 2022, in Costa Navarino, Messinia.

The best golf event in Greece and Cyprus, as announced at the Sports Marketing Awards 2020, is expected to bring together more than 80 senior shipping executives who will form 20 teams of four people. Golfers will have the opportunity to play in the two new 18-hole signature courts, designed by two-time Masters champion and Ryder Cup legend José María Olazábal in the Navarino Hills. The action will take place in an idyllic landscape with old olive trees that are hundreds of years old with stunning views of the Ionian Sea, the historic bay of Navarino and the picturesque port of Pylos.

Participants will compete as a team on Friday, September 9, in the two (2) ball better ball (3/4 hcp) match at The Hills Course. Respectively, on Saturday, September 10, they will take part in a shotgun scramble race that will take place at the International Olympic Academy Golf Course.

Special prizes

Teams participating will claim the prizes for the top three positions in the overall standings; while special awards will be given to individual players who will achieve the best scores in the special categories “Longest Drive” and “Closest to the Pin”.

The Greek Maritime Golf Event, organized by Birdie Events and is an initiative of the recognized Greek PGA golfer, Thanos Karantzias. Golf Production has taken over the award-winning sports marketing agency of ActiveMedia Group. The tournament is addressed exclusively to distinguished executives of the Greek shipping.

The tournament will bring together representatives of Greek and world shipping, who will have the opportunity to enjoy their favorite sport, golf, in a completely safe destination, with the necessary approvals of the Health Scientific Committee of the General Secretariat of Sports, taking into account Strict specifications set by the Hellenic Golf Federation and the health data that will be valid at that time.