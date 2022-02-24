Αντιπολεμικές διαδηλώσεις γίνονται σε πολλές πόλεις της Ρωσία, καθώς χιλιάδες Ρώσοι δεν συμφωνούν με την απόφαση Πούτιν να κηρύξει πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία.
Anti-war protest in Novosibirsk. I must say that my strong impression is that this war is very unpopular in Russia. Some protest openly, others just worry quietly. I think @samagreene noticed that the Kremlin didn’t even attempt to organize a show of public support https://t.co/T9BnDQyLWS
— Pavel Podvig (@russianforces) February 24, 2022
Στην πρωτεύουσα, Μόσχα, μάλιστα, αστυνομικοί συνεπλάκησαν με τους διαδηλωτές, χτυπώντας τους με γκλομπ και προχωρώντας σε προσαγωγές.
Antiwar protester detained in Moscow pic.twitter.com/evKB4pvCzn
— Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022
Και στην Αγία Πετρούπολη πραγματοποιείται αντιπολεμικό συλλαλητήριο, με τις αστυνομικές δυνάμεις να συλλαμβάνουν διαδηλωτές.
More anti-war protest. St-Petersburg this time. And we should keep in mind that Russian government has cracked down on all forms of public life, so it takes some real guts to go out there https://t.co/rK9Ink5sao
— Pavel Podvig (@russianforces) February 24, 2022