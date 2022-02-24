Μαζικά συλλαλητήρια διοργανώνουν οι Ρώσοι πολίτες, που δεν θέλουν τον πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία

Αντιπολεμικές διαδηλώσεις γίνονται σε πολλές πόλεις της Ρωσία, καθώς χιλιάδες Ρώσοι δεν συμφωνούν με την απόφαση Πούτιν να κηρύξει πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία.

Στην πρωτεύουσα, Μόσχα, μάλιστα, αστυνομικοί συνεπλάκησαν με τους διαδηλωτές, χτυπώντας τους με γκλομπ και προχωρώντας σε προσαγωγές.

Και στην Αγία Πετρούπολη πραγματοποιείται αντιπολεμικό συλλαλητήριο, με τις αστυνομικές δυνάμεις να συλλαμβάνουν διαδηλωτές.

Γράψτε το σχόλιό σας

Ακολουθήστε το in.grστο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Σχετικά άρθρα: ➤ Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Έτοιμος να διαπραγματευτεί την παράδοση λέει ο Πούτιν ➤ Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Αδειάζουν ΑΤΜ και σουπερμάρκετ – Φεύγουν από το Κίεβο οι άμαχοι ➤ Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: «Οι ρωσικές δυνάμεις κινούνται για να αποκεφαλίσουν την ουκρανική κυβέρνηση»