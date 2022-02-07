The new financing scheme, which comes in the form of a 30-year loan, will fund construction of Section A – Alsos Veikou-Goudi.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) on Monday formally announced that it has approved of a landmark 580-million-euro financing scheme for construction of the new Athens Metro Line 4, which represents both the largest EIB support for new transport in the country and for a single project in Greece.

The new financing scheme, which comes in the form of a 30-year loan, will fund construction of Section A – Alsos Veikou-Goudi – a project comprising of 15 new underground stations in the Greek capital. This is the second part of a 730-million-euro tranche in financing provided by the EIB for the project.

Highlights of the deal are:

  • The 30-year loan marks biggest financing agreement for mass transports in Greece
  • EIB support is also the biggest ever financing for a single project in the country
  • Financing is for new metro line 4 – Section A – Alsos Veikou-Goudi – is the largest metro route ever built in Athens
  • The loan is the second part of a 730-million-euro total in financing being provided by the EIB for the project.

