The European Investment Bank (EIB) on Monday formally announced that it has approved of a landmark 580-million-euro financing scheme for construction of the new Athens Metro Line 4, which represents both the largest EIB support for new transport in the country and for a single project in Greece.

The new financing scheme, which comes in the form of a 30-year loan, will fund construction of Section A – Alsos Veikou-Goudi – a project comprising of 15 new underground stations in the Greek capital. This is the second part of a 730-million-euro tranche in financing provided by the EIB for the project.

Highlights of the deal are: