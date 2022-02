Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday appointed the heretofore Deputy Minister of Digital Governance, Georgios Georgantas, as the new agriculture minister, hours after his predecessor was essentially “shown the door” from the Cabinet and forced to resign.

Georgantas is a veteran New Democracy (ND) deputy elected from Kilkis prefecture in northern Greece, and an attorney by training.

The new minister will be sworn-in on Tuesday.

His post at the digital governance ministry will not be filled.