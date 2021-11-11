Ships remain moored in ports today as the sailors’ strike on coastal ships continues, following a relevant decision of the Panhellenic Maritime Federation (PNO).

For its part, the Association of Passenger Shipping Companies (SEEN), as stated to Ot.gr, remains open to the completion of discussions for a new collective labor agreement for 2022.

It is reminded that the PNO with the 48-hour strike that it announced and will end tomorrow morning, is demanding, among other things, the signing of collective labor agreements with increases for the years 2020 and 2021.

The announcement speaks of “complete reluctance and sterile negative behavior of the employer in order to draw up a new Collective Labor Agreement for the years 2020 and 2021 with real and substantial increases, but also to staff the ships based on contemporary and real needs.”

A new meeting of the PNO is expected today in order to decide whether or not to continue the strike mobilization. However, the initial announcement left open the possibility of further escalation of mobilizations, a development that seems very likely, with SEEN pointing out that in the two years (2020 and 2021) coastal shipping was affected by the coronavirus pandemic after passenger traffic collapsed, to discuss a new contract for 2022, a year that is expected to be better for the industry.