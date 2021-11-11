Environmental organizations across Europe insist that the Commission and other EU institutions should stop promoting and financing fossil fuel energy projects in order to make a real contribution to the “decarbonization” of energy and the green transition, as soon as possible.

Exclusion

On Monday, more than 100 organizations in the EU co-signed and sent a lengthy memorandum to European officials, asking them not to include in the 5th list of (funded) projects of common interest (PCI), those concerning the exploitation of fossil fuels, including natural gas.

The letter was sent in the context of a high level decision-making meeting that was held on 9 November for the compilation of the 5th list of projects of common interest (5th PCI list).

From the Greek side the document was signed by organizations such as the office of Greenpeace in Greece (but also the European office of the organization), Gastivists Greece and the ECOpolis Social Center and from Cyprus the Friends of the Earth Cyprus.

The letter is also signed by Frida Kieninger, from Food & Water Action Europe, and Eilidh Robb, from Friends of the Earth Europe.

The EastMed pipeline

Among the projects that the 100 organizations do not want to be included in the EU and PCI priorities is the EastMed pipeline, which is intended to transport gas from the eastern Mediterranean to European markets via Greece.

The letter also calls for the exclusion of projects such as the Poseidon, Baltic Pipe and BRUA pipelines, as well as expansion projects along the entire Southern Gas Corridor and liquefied gas terminals in Greece and Croatia.

In their letter, which is published as it is on the website of Greenpeace Greece, the approximately 100 organizations state that “we know that on this occasion the decision-makers will discuss -excluding the public- the projects that will be included in the 5th PCI list, which will be published later in November.

“We are deeply concerned about plans to include large-scale fossil gas projects on the list, effectively making fossil fuel infrastructure a top priority for the EU and eligible for public funding.”

“Take a few minutes”

The organizations point out that “this summer across Europe we have seen nightmares, deadly floods and catastrophic storms, reminding us that climate change is already happening before our eyes. (…) Please take a few minutes to take this into account, as you decide on infrastructure projects that, if they include fossil gas, will not correct, but instead, will further fuel this crisis. ”

According to the organizations, “the adoption of priorities for fossil fuels with the 5th PCI list is contrary to the Paris Climate Agreement and greatly undermines the European Green Agreement”.

“These projects are trapping us in further decades of dependence on climate gas, which is costly to the climate and, as the recent spike in energy prices has shown, is also costly to consumers, exacerbating energy poverty and impacting the already energy-poor.”

“Europe is called upon to pay the bill for delayed action towards a fair transition, to increase energy efficiency measures and to develop cheap renewable energy production,” they added.

“Over 30 billion”

The 100 organizations claim that if all the proposed PCI fossil gas projects are built, they will cost more than 30 billion euros, and the operation of this infrastructure will require almost 800 million euros each year.

“This is more than 30 billion euros that will not be spent on moving to a clean, fair, future,” it said.

They conclude: “That is why we call on you to act on behalf of European citizens and not on the fossil fuel industry. You have the opportunity, at the forthcoming meeting, to stop the expansion of the fossil fuel network and the further channeling of billions into the fossil fuel industry. We call on you to defend a 5th PCI list without fossil fuels on November 9. “