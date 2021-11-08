Twenty-three new cases of publishing and receiving fake and fictitious data, involving companies from a number of industries, have been brought to light by the audits of the Independent Public Revenue Authority. The total value of all these invoices reaches 430 million euros.

In more detail:

A personal company with the object of activity the mobile telephony trade in Athens, during the years 2018-2019, issued 2,200 fictitious tax data with a total value of 75 million euros. Also, the same company, during the same years, received 260 fictitious tax data, with a total value of 14 million euros.

Societe Anonyme with object of work the IT trade in Athens, during the years 2017 and 2018, received 700 fictitious tax data with a total value of 56.5 million euros.

Limited Liability Company with the object of construction works in the Central Sector of Athens, during the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 issued 1,800 fictitious tax data, with a total value of 44 million euros.

Ltd. in advertising services, in the Northern Sector of Athens, during the years 2015-2017, issued 700 fictitious tax data, with a total value of 9.9 million euros. During the years 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013, the same company was found to have issued 2,500 fictitious tax data, with a total value of 14.3 million euros and to have received 380 fictitious tax data, with a total value of 14 million euros.

A company with the object of construction works in the Northern Sector of Athens, during the years 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 issued 7,000 fictitious tax data with a total value of 29 million euros.

A sole proprietorship with the object of construction works in Achaia, during the years 2017-2018, issued 100 fictitious tax data with a total value of 8.5 million euros. Also, the same company, during the same years, received 150 fictitious tax data, with a total value of 11 million euros.

Single-person personal company with the object of activity the catering services in the Southern Sector of Athens, during the years 2018-2019, issued 100 fictitious tax data with a total value of 12.5 million euros. Also, the same company, during the same years, received 40 fictitious tax data, with a total value of 12 million euros.

Single-person personal company of advertising services in the Central Sector of Athens, during the years 2015-2016, issued 700 fictitious tax data, with a total value of 2.2 million euros and received 300 fictitious tax data, with a total value of 3.1 million euros. During the years 2012 and 2013, the same company was found to have issued 1,100 fictitious tax data, with a total value of 5 million euros and to have received 350 fictitious tax data, of a corresponding total value.

Single-person personal company in the trade of agricultural products in Thessaly, during the years 2016-2019, issued and received fictitious tax data in 730 cases, with a total value of 14 million euros.

A company with the object of the PC trade in the Western Sector of Athens, during the years 2015-2016 received 115 fictitious tax data, with a total value of 13.3 million euros.

A sole proprietorship Limited Liability Company with the object of activity the commercial representation, in West Attica, during the years 2017-2018, issued 200 fictitious tax data, with a total value of 12 million euros. Also the same company, during the same years, received 10 fictitious tax data, with a total value of 550,000 euros.

A sole proprietorship with the object of activity the mobile telephony trade in Piraeus, during the year 2016 received 450 fictitious tax data with a total value of 12 million euros.

Single-person personal company in the Southern Sector of Athens, with object of activity the mobile telephony trade, during the year 2016 received 370 fictitious tax data, with a total value of 12 million euros. with the object of work the wholesale trade of meat in the Peloponnese, during the year 2018, issued 340 fictitious tax data with a total value of 9.5 million euros.

Limited Liability Company for the trade of awning items in Thessaloniki, during the years 2015, 2017 and 2020 issued 1,800 fictitious tax data, with a total value of 7.3 million euros.

A sole proprietorship in Athens, with the object of activity the trade of computers, watches and jewelry, during the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 issued 210 fictitious tax data, with a total value of 7 million euros.

A sole proprietorship in Central Macedonia with the object of activity the wholesale trade of scrap iron, during the years 2017 – 2018, issued 720 fictitious tax data with a total value of 5.8 million euros.