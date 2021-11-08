The implementation of the law on unfair practices ensures the protection of agricultural products, their timely payment and the reduction of the risk of cartel creation.

Particularly:

The decision with number 7194 / 29.10.2021 (Government Gazette: 5141 / Β / 5-11-21) defines the products that are protected from unfair commercial practices as follows:

all the products listed in Annex I to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), as defined in detail by the Community subdivisions of the “Combined Nomenclature” (CN) of Regulation (EEC) No 2658/87.

those products processed by the professional farmer to be used as food using products listed in this Annex, which are of one’s own production and the processing takes place in the area of ​​one’s agricultural holding or his private residence.

With its decision number 1686/298736 / 26.10.2021 (Government Gazette: 5054 / Β / 1-11-21) it was foreseen, among others, the way of forming and convening the meetings of the five-member Committee for Combating Unfair Commercial Practices that operates in the Ministry of Regional Development, as well as, all procedures for conducting investigations and hearings, for submitting complaints and, above all, for ensuring the confidentiality of the complainant’s person.

Of these, those that become unsuitable for sale within 30 days of the last harvest, production or processing will be paid within 30 days and the rest within 60 days.

With this protection Greek producers are strengthened and the following is achieved:

increase its bargaining power

immediate payment and liquidity

ability to invest in innovative production methods

increase competitiveness

improving the quality of its products

increase of exports and promotion of Greek products and Greek food in the international market

reducing the risk of cartelization.