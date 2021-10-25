The two-day official visit of the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, today and tomorrow, Tuesday, to Saudi Arabia is expected to be of great economic and geopolitical importance.

Government sources anticipate that during the activity and the meetings that Mr. Mitsotakis will have in Riyadh, the strategic character of the relations between Greece and Saudi Arabia will be consolidated, but also the exceptional level of the Athens-Riyadh bilateral relations, something that was confirmed during the visit of the Greek Prime Minister to Riyadh in February 2020.

Today, Mr. Mitsotakis will speak at the Middle East Green Summit, a Forum – an initiative of Saudi Arabia, which has set ambitious goals for reducing emissions and balancing the fossil fuel footprint through the use of clean technology. For energy, for the development of Renewable Energy Sources, water management, large-scale tree planting, etc.

Heads of state and government, as well as US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry, are scheduled to speak at the forum.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, October 26, the Greek Prime Minister will have a meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohamed Bin Salman.

According to government sources, the Greek government is contributing to the defense of Saudi Arabia by sending a Patriot squad, following the agreement signed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Greece in Riyadh last April.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to have more meetings with Saudi entrepreneurs, who are either already active or interested in operating in Greece, while he is going to participate in the Future Investment Initiative Forum, which brings together the most important investors in the Gulf.