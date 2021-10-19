The Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a meeting with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, at the Maximos Mansion, on the sidelines of the 9th Tripartite Summit of Greece – Cyprus – Egypt.

During the meeting of the two leaders, the excellent level of bilateral relations was confirmed, while emphasis was placed on the fields of energy and defense. Developments in the Mediterranean and the wider region, which call for the development of the EU-Egypt strategic relationship, were also discussed.

The Prime Minister briefed the President of Egypt on the recent provocative moves of Turkey, emphasizing its destabilizing role in the wider region. He reiterated his readiness for dialogue and rapprochement on the condition of respecting the international law, sovereignty and sovereign rights of our country and refraining from provocative actions. In addition, he briefed Mr. Sisi on the recent strategic moves of Greece in the diplomatic field, which confirm and strengthen its role as a pillar of stability and security in the wider region and open new prospects for closer cooperation with countries that have the same priorities for the Eastern Mediterranean. , like his girlfriend Egypt.

They also discussed the latest developments in the Cyprus issue and in Lebanon, a country with which Greece, Cyprus and Egypt maintain excellent relations and to which they provide firm support, as well as the developments in Libya and the prospects for the country after the elections.

The enlarged meeting from the Greek side was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, the Minister of Environment and Energy, Costas Skrekas, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, responsible for Economic Diplomacy and Extroversion, Costas Frangovlenios , the National Security Advisor, Thanos Dokos and the Deputy Government Spokesperson, Aristotle Peloni.